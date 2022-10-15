Marvel announces the cast of ‘Thunderbolts’ and ‘Captain America: New World Order’ at D23

Marvel Studios unveiled this Saturday, during the second day of the D23 Expo convention, the names of the actors that will integrate the movie ‘Thunderbolts’ and those who will do the same in the film ‘Captain America: New World Order’.

The president of the study, Kevin Feige, was in charge of announcing the protagonists of ‘Thunderbolts’, causing the public to go crazy when hearing the names of David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John Kamen, and Olga Kurylenko.

This project, directed by Jake Schreier, will culminate phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiering July 26, 2024 and it will begin to be produced at the beginning of next year, as was known at Cominc-Con two months ago.

The film, written by Eric Pearson and produced by Feige himself, will follow a group of supervillains who must execute missions commissioned by the government. This plot is based on said characters first introduced in Marvel Comics in 1997.

On the other hand, on Saturday it was also revealed that the actor Anthony Mackie to Star in ‘Captain America: New World Order’ in a cast that will include Shira Haas as Sabra, Tim Blake Nelson as ‘The Leader’, as well as Danny Ramírez and Carl Lumbly as Joaquín Torres and Isaiah Bradle.

‘Captain America: New World Order’another of the upcoming films in phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be released on May 3, 2024 with a script written by Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman, and will also be produced by Kevin Feige.

‘I am nervous! I’m excited because this movie It’s a crazy thriller and it’s everything I hoped it would be.said Julius Onah, director of the film when taking the stage of D23 Expo.

In addition to these news, Marvel presented the trailer for ‘Secret Invasion’, an action thriller to be released in 2023 and in which the actor Samuel L. Jakcson reprises the role of Nick Fury who, in this production, will join Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to fight against the alien invasion of the Skrulls.

Convention D23 is the biannual event organized by the media group Disney in the Californian city of Anaheim and in which more than 65,000 people will meet until Sunday afternoon to be the first to know the news of Marvel, pixar, starwars or Disney Animation for the next course.

