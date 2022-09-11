Marvel announces the new director of the ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot… but not its cast

If there was a title from the Marvel panel at D23 Expo 2022 that caused the most expectation, that was the reboot of ‘The Fantastic Four’, one of the most anticipated by the fandom, especially after a variant of Reed Richards, played by John Krasinski, appeared in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. The House of Ideas has complied, albeit halfway. Yes, the studio has announced who will be the substitute for Jon Watts in the arrival of the superhero quartet at UCM in the director’s chair… but nothing has been said about who will play Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and the Thing.

The reboot was one of the first protagonists of the day. After the departure of Watts as director of the project, the fandom was anxiously waiting to know who was going to take over from him. Finally, the rumors are confirmed and Matt Shakman has taken over as director. Really, it was the most logical step, since the director had been behind the cameras of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ and already, at the end of August, it was learned that he had left his position as director of a new film installment of ‘Star Trek’.

It will be the second job as a film director for Shakman, who in 2014 premiered his debut film, ‘Cut Bank’, starring Liam Hemsworth, Billy Bob Thornton, Teresa Palmer, Billy Bob Thornton and Michael Stuhlbarg. In addition to directing for Marvel in ‘WandaVision’, he has been behind the scenes of series such as ‘Boston Legal’, ‘Huff’, ‘One Tree Hill’, ‘Revenge’, ‘Fargo’, ‘The Good Wife’, ‘Game of Thrones’ or ‘Succession’, among others.

Marvel keeps the mystery

Yes indeed, Marvel has left the fandom with honey on its lips, since it has not said anything about its protagonists, which remain a mystery. Despite the good reception of Krasinski, it is not certain that the actor will return, since his character belonged to the Earth-838 universe.

For now, we will have to keep waiting to find out who will get into the skin of the family of superheroes. The reboot is scheduled to premiere on November 8, thus giving way to Phase 6the last of those recently announced by Kevin Feige of the so-called Saga of the Multiverse.