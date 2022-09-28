Marvel anticipates the return of the most beloved Avenger

Kevin Feige and Elizabeth Olsen bet on the return of Scarlet Witch to the UCM.

Ten years ago viewers met a young Wanda Maximoff, who along with his brother Pietro debuted in Avengers: Age of Ultron as one more enemy. However, she ended up helping the superheroes and ended up becoming the most beloved Avenger by viewers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who, sadly, have seen how the young woman has become the Scarlet Witch until she lost her sanity.

The character played by Elisabeth Olsen has gained great importance after starring in her own series, Scarlet Witch and Vision (Wandavision), and become the villain of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. However, the last we have seen of her has been a sacrifice in order to distribute the Darkhold, the book that caused her to lose her sanity. However, it seems that the collapse of the castle on top of him would not be the end of the character, as Marvel now points out, that has anticipated the return of the Avenger.

Kevil Feige, head of the UCM advances: “I don’t know if we saw her under the rubble. I saw a tower collapsing and a little red flash. I do not know what that means“. Of course, there are many projects in which Wanda could reappear: A film of his own has been constantly requested these months, while his appearance in the spin-ff Agatha: Coven of Chaos could also be likely. Obviously, the character would not miss the new Avengers movies either.

Marvel 2099 heralds an incredible new era of heroes

“There really is so much more to exploreFeige anticipates.We still haven’t touched many of his main storylines from the comics.“. Thus, “I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could. Anything is possible in the multiverse! We will have to see“. For his part, Olsen has also advanced his return to the UCM: “I don’t think any of these characters have really disappeared“, noting that he wishes Wanda a way”towards some kind of redemption“, although at the moment”I really don’t know my future. _There is nothing that has been agreed_”.

This is how WandaVision was managed

Elisabeth Olsen already negotiated her continuity in the UCM shortly after the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War and before Endgame. The actress has revealed that Marvel contacted her and Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, to do this series. “Kevin wanted to play with some fun themes and ways of telling the story that they hadn’t really explored.”, explains the actress about how the series was conceived. In addition, this she had the responsibility of starting Phase Four of the UCM and the premiere of a Universe series on Disney +.

Olsen says that Bettany spoke to Feige first and told him, “I am very excited“, well “I believe that Paul would play Vision for 45 years. Nothing will stop Paul: he would return as a ghost if he was needed. He loves it so much!”. In addition, she remembers the risk that she had to bet on the series. “We could have said, ‘I don’t know. That sounds like something we’re too scared to do, because Disney+ has never done anything Marvel.Olsen says.

However, Olsen and Bettany agreed to star in “WandaVision”, something for which Feige is now grateful: “Simply we dared to try something like ‘WandaVision’ because Lizzie is an exceptional actressThe actress, who knew that the second Doctor Strange film would continue Wanda’s story where the series had left off, was delighted with the idea.

The future of the MCU

Sadly, the return of the Scarlet Witch is years away. The most imminent future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will take place in theaters with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will take us back to the kingdom of Wakanda after the death of the actor who played T’Challa, Chadwick Boseman, which will mean focusing on other characters like Shuri’s (Letitia Wright). After this, it will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawhich will delve into Kang, the Conqueror, the new enemy of the Avengers.

In the meantime, Disney+ will continue to introduce new characters like she hulk. For its part, Secret Invasion will arrive next year to resume the story of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they investigate a sect of Skrulls throughout a few episodes that will also add Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman to the UCM.