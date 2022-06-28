Marvel bets on female power

Marvel and Disney are preparing to launch the film Thor: Love and Thunder, which has generated expectations to see Natalie Portman in the role of “Mighty Thor”.

Last month, fans got hyped on social media when they saw the first official images of Portman in the role of the character who had his own arc in the comics from 2015 to 2018.

“Jane Foster” wields the Mjonlir after “Odinson” (“Thor”) was unable to lift the hammer after “Nicky Fury” revealed a peculiar secret to him.

Everything indicates that “Mighty Thor” will lead a new era for the mythology of Asgard and for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where women are already shining and it seems that the trend will continue.

Although the movie Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, the protagonist is “Stephen Strange”, the presence of “Scarlet Witch” generated great interest among the marvelites.

The character appeared for the first time, in the skin of Elizabeth Olsen, in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and little by little she gained momentum until she had her own series, WandaVision.

At the end of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, which is already on Disney +, “Wanda Maximoff” disappears, but will surely return in another film or series.

In said feature film, “América Chávez” also appears. The actress, Xochitl Gómez, is in charge of embodying this role, whose main power is to be able to travel without problems between one universe and another.

There are rumors that “America” ​​could be part of the Young Avengers team, which in a few years would be debuting in the cinema or on Disney +.

A few weeks ago, the aforementioned platform premiered the Ms. Marvel series, in which Iman Vellani dons the costume of the heroine who broke into comics in Captain Marvel number 14 (August 2013).

It is about a Pakistani teenager who loves the “Avengers”, especially “Captain Marvel”. Her life takes a 180 degree turn when she puts on a bracelet from her great-grandmother that allows her to bring out the powers that lived dormant in her.

The series has not had a good performance in terms of viewers on Disney +, it is expected that with the next chapters it will recover.

It was in February 1980 that “She Hulk” broke into comics. After appearing in several sagas, animated series and video games, she will finally have her own flesh and blood project, which will arrive on Disney + in August.

The actress, Tatiana Maslany, is in charge of giving life to the lawyer and cousin of “Hulk”. Thanks to an emergency blood transfusion from “Bruce Banner” to “Jennifer Walters”, she gave him abilities similar to those of the also “Avenger”.

After the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, the history of “Black Panther” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had to change radically, with the leading role of the saga falling on Letitia Wright, who plays “Shuri”, the sister of “T’Challa “(Bosseman).

After assuming the legacy of “Black Panther”, “Shuri” will become the leader of Wakanda, a region that, in the next Black Panther movie to be released in November of this year, will come into conflict with an ancient kingdom.

And it is precisely in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever where actress Dominique Thorne will debut as “Riri Williams” or rather “Ironheart”, before heading her own series.

In the MCU, in the same way, there are other characters that come with everything in the next projects and they are “The Wasp”, “Kate Bishop”, “Sylvie Laufeydottir” or “Yelena Belova” whose characterizations are carried out by the actresses Evangeline Lilly, Hailee Steinfeld, Sophia Di Martino and Florence Pugh, respectively.