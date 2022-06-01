Marvel bombshell! Great signing for Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Marvel Studios confirms the last hour and makes official a signing of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 that will revolutionize UCM fans.

Deadline has just exclusively announced that Daniela Melchior will be part of the casting Guardians of the Galaxy 3. That means Marvel Studios He has just signed a real bombshell. We are talking about the actress who played Ratcatcher-2 in Suicide Squadthe movie of DC Comics directed by James Gunn. The filmmaker has made it clear: he wanted Daniel Melchior in the UCM. And here she is.

At the moment, the details about the role that Daniela Melchior will play in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The only thing we know is that it will not be moon dragon. This was confirmed by James Gunn himself when asked about the female character from Marvel Studios. We will see what ends up happening, but we will have to be patient. After all, the third part of the UCM galactic franchise, the end of the acclaimed trilogy, will not arrive until May 5, 2023.

A classic in James Gunn movies!

The signing of Daniel Melchior by Marvel Studios should not really surprise us. James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, usually repeat work with those people with whom he has fit perfectly. Among the actresses she recently worked with, she positively valued her relationship with margot robbie and Daniela Melchior. Since Margot Robbie has a very tight schedule, with a lot of projects, the signing of Melchior by the UCM is the most logical thing in the world.

As we say, it remains to be seen what role it plays in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Be that as it may, it is most likely to be a luxury high school within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The question is not so much identity, but its relevance. We don’t think James Gunn convinced her to appear in a couple of sequences. If Daniela Melchior is here, it’s for a reason. We’ll find out…