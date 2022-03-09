Marvel: Brie Larson celebrates the work of Teyonah Parris as Photon | comics | Cinema | The Marvel’s | Captain Marvel 2 | SPORT-PLAY

Phase 4 of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel has introduced new superheroes in the latest series and movies. There are some that will be more relevant like the Eternals and others that could take the role of leaders of the Avengers like Falcon, Scarlet Witch or Captain Marvel.

In the “WandaVision” series we saw that there are not only mutants, people with a lot of technology or mutations like the Hulk, but also witches, who can control the energy of chaos to a certain extent.

Interestingly, this production reveals that a simple human like Monica Rambeau can also gain powers if exposed to the energy that Wanda Maximoff controls. At the end of the series, the character gains super strength and his eyes glow.

Is Teyonah Parris returning as Photon?

Everything seems to indicate that Teyonah Parris will have an important role in the following Marvel phase 4 productions. Brie Larson would have confirmed that the actress will appear in Captain Marvel 2, a project that was renamed to The Marvels.

Through social networks, the actress shared a message for International Women’s Day where she celebrated having worked with two actresses: Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. The first plays Photon and the second will be a young Avenger who will bear the name of Miss Marvel.

Happy International Women’s Day to my @marvel sisters, @TeyonahParris and Iman Vellani! You two inspire me more than you know and I’m honored to be saving lives alongside you. ✴❤ Art by iarleymattias_ on Instagram 🥰 pic.twitter.com/XyCSAoc3tO — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 9, 2022

