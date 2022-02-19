Marvel | Brie Larson warns that we are one year away from the premiere of “The Marvels” with a photo of the filming set | Release date | Teaser | Trailer | SPORT-PLAY

Marvel Studios It has already started phase 4 of the Avengers universe. On the one hand, the production company has shared the first series on the Disney Plus platform: “WandaVision”, “Loki”, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Hawkeye”. Meanwhile, work is being done on the premiere of different films that introduce new characters such as “Eternals”.

As it was expected, Captain Marvel He will also return on tape but like Hawkeye he will have an assistant. Ms. Marvel will be introduced to the MCU in a solo series first before making the jump to the big screen.

Actress Iman Vellani will take on the role of Kamala Khan, a girl who is a fan of Carol Danvers. She uses a costume inspired by this heroine but has very different powers compared to her.

Message from Brie Larson

Both will fight together in “the marvels”, a project that initially bore the name of “Captain Marvel 2″. At this time, the tape is in the shooting stage and Brie Larson has been in charge of sharing photos from the set.

Of course, she has been careful not to show more than necessary, but she recently left an encouraging message: “See you in a year, Carol,” reads her official Twitter account.

Recall that the tape has scheduled its premiere for February 17, exactly one year from now. No delays due to the pandemic are expected, since the rest of the phase 4 films have arrived at the time indicated by Marvel.

See you in a year, Carol. ✴️ pic.twitter.com/YkFYR6u1mj — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 18, 2022

