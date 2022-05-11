Marvel: Bryce Dallas Howard could star in and direct “Fantastic 4” | Film and Television

A couple of days ago there was the unexpected news that jon watts left the direction of the new adaptation of “Fantastic 4”and uncertainty flooded the future of production, but now a strong rumor has returned hope to fans of the franchise.

Depending on the site Geekositythe actress Bryce DallasHoward She could take the hand as director of the film, since she is already in talks to be part of the production.

But the actress would not only take the role of director, but could also star in the film. And it is that, although she was betting that Emily Bluntwill interpret Sue Stormrumors have pointed to Dallas Howard as indicated to bring the character to life.

The address of bryce could come true, this after directing “The Navigator’s Flight”the reboot of the endearing film from the eighties that will be released this 2022, as well as some chapters of “The Mandalorian” Y “The Book of Boba Fett”two of the most popular Star Wars series, following in the footsteps of his father, the director Ron Howard.

If so, the actress would be accompanied by John Krasinskiwhom we have already seen playing reed richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhile the possible names to give life to the Mole and Human Torch remain unknown.

And although it is a very strong rumor, everything seems to indicate that Marvel Studios would have already found the ideal person to take charge of the new adaptation of fantastic four on the big screen, which could arrive between 2023 and 2024.

Who is Bryce Dallas Howard?

Bryce DallasHoward is an American actress and director, who is currently known for starring in the saga Jurassic World beside Chris Prattand who has ventured as a director in the Star Wars series for Disney+and writing and directing the 2015 short film Solemates.