Marvel celebrates Phase 2 with a variety of variant covers!

After the variant dedicated to Phase 1, the Marvel celebrates the Phase Two of films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe inaugurating a new series of alternative covers that will involve a large part of the titles of its headline in the month of March.

Find all the covers released by official site of the publisher in the image gallery below.

The six films involved in the initiative are Iron Man 3 (2013) of Shane Black, Thor: The Dark World (2013) of Alan Taylor, Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) of the brothers Anthony And Joe Russo, Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) of James Gunn, Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) of Joss Whedon And Ant-Man (2015) of Peyton Reed, honored respectively by the superstar cartoonists Alexander Lozano (Iron Man # 18), Ryan Stegman (Thor # 23), Declan Shalvey (Captain Carter # 1), Skan (Avengers Forever # 4), Valerio Schiti (Captain America / Iron Man # 5) And David Nakayama (Avengers # 54).

Globally, the Phase 2 it has earned more than five billion dollars. It started right after the first one The Avengers, in 2013, and ended in 2015 with the introductory chapter of Ant-Man.

Among the main actors of the various feature films included in this era of the Marvel Studios well-known faces from previous films such as Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) And Chris Evans (Captain America), but also new entries of the caliber of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Aaron Taylor Johnson (Quicksilver), Paul Bettany (Vision), Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Josh Brolin (Thanos) And Paul Rudd (Ant-Man).

Currently, the film studios headed Kevin Feige they arrived at the so-called Phase 4, which for the first time in the history of the MCU has integrated the television sector thanks to the streaming platform Disney +.

After continuous postponements due to a pandemic, the Phase 4 officially started in January 2021 on the small screen with the series WandaVision, and then continued with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Black Widow, What If…?, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Eternals, Hawkeye And Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Among the most important future releases are the series on Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel And Ironheart, who will introduce fans to live action versions of the comic book superheroes of the same name for the first time, and blockbusters Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) of Sam Raimi, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) of Taika Waititi, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) of Ryan Coogler, The Marvels (2023) of Nia DaCosta And Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) of Peyton Reed.

Reboots of Fantastic Four, of the director of the last Spider-Man Jon Watts, And Blade, which this time will have the face of the Oscar winner Mahershala Ali.

Among the unofficial films, however, there is also a fourth Captain America centered on the former Falcon Anthony Mackie, promoted to the new Sentinel of Liberty in the aforementioned The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

As for the comic releases, you might be interested in the debut of ours Mirka Andolfo as a Marvel writer which will happen with the new one-shot dedicated to the brand Women of Marvel.

The legendary Larry Hamainstead, it will do his return to Wolverine with an unpublished story set in the period in which the Canadian claw walked the streets of Madripoor with the alias del Guercio.

Do you like MCU movies? Then grab the grimoire edition of Infinity War containing Jim Starlin’s Infinity Trilogy!