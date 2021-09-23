Marvel Cinematic Universe, movies and series: here are the next releases

SmartWorld team





Marvel Cinematic Universe is a media franchise made up of several films and television series. The contents that will enrich the Phase 4 of the MCU from 2021 to 2023: let’s go immediately to discover the next releases. From paper to the big screen: Marvel superheroes, which have been making comic book fans dream for decades, have also been catapulted to the cinema and, recently, to Disney +. An important multimedia universe that has met with enormous success.

Marvel Cinematic Universe, movies: the calendar of upcoming releases

Let’s start with i movie due out over the next few months and years. Marvel Studios has confirmed several films that will debut on the big screen between the 2021 and the 2023.

Eternals, November 2021 Directed by the Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), Eternals is a Marvel Cinematic Universe film based on the Eternals, a kind of superhuman beings that appeared in comics. The feature film will be distributed in Italian cinemas on November 3, 2021. The Eternals are immortal aliens created by Heavenly (one of the supreme powers of the Marvel Universe). These characters, who have lived for over 7,000 years on Earth, will have to come together to protect humanity from Deviants.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, December 2021 After directing the first two chapters, Jon Watts back behind the camera also of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man, a famous comic book character, is played by Tom Holland. Zendaya instead plays Michelle "MJ" Jones. The 27th Marvel Cinematic Universe film picks up where Spider-Man: Far from Home left off. Mysterio reveals Spider-Man's true identity to the world, while building a story that puts the superhero in a bad light. Peter Parker, considering that his life has been turned upside down, asks for help from Stephen Strange. The Sorcerer Supreme casts a spell to make everyone forget Spider-Man's true identity. Something is wrong: Peter Parker will have to face enemies from other universes.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, March 2022 During the month of March 2022, it will arrive on the big screen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to the film released in 2016. The feature film was directed by Sam Raimi (best known for the La casa trilogy). The film ranks after the events of Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision and Loki. Doctor Strange, the Supreme Magician who defends the Earth from threats of a magical and mystical nature, will have to face a new danger. Will he be able to resolve the situation?

Thor: Love and Thunder, May 2022 Chris Hemsworth will lend his face to the god of thunder again in the film Thor: Love and Thunder. The feature film is directed by Taika Waititi, famous director known for hits like Jojo Rabbit and Vampire Life – What We Do in the Shadows. The sequel to Thor: Ragnarok once again follows the adventures of the Norse god turned superhero. The plot has not yet been announced, but the return of Jane Foster. Probably, Thor’s ex-girlfriend could wield the mythical Mjolnir.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, July 2022 Continue with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, sequel to the film released in 2018. After the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman – interpreter of T’Challa, the protagonist of the previous chapter – the plot of the new film has become more and more mysterious. Marvel Studios will not replace the actor: the feature film will therefore focus on other characters. In the film (directed by Ryan Coogler) should appear: Nakia , T’Challa’s former lover and undercover spy;

The Marvels, November 2022 Sara Nia DaCosta (director of Candyman) to direct The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel. In this new film, which is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the heroine Carol Danvers will face a new threat. Captain Marvel will not be alone: ​​together with her we also find Monica and Kamala. The protagonist will again be played by Brie Larson (Room, Avengers: Endgame).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, February 2023 In 2023 the minute hero of comics will also return to cinemas.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third chapter of the saga dedicated to the Marvel character.

Ant-Man And Wasp they are two superheroes able to shrink. It will also be explored more in the film Cassie Lang, Scott’s teenage daughter.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, May 2023 The funny and the brave Guardians of the Galaxy will be the protagonists of a new chapter of the film series.

James Gunn, after the success of The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission, is preparing to work on a new film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For the moment, the plot of the feature film has not been confirmed.

Fantastic Four On the occasion of Disney Investor Day in 2020, Marvel Studios announced a new transposition dedicated to Fantastic Four. The adaptation will be directed by Jon Watts (known for Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home). The Ultimate version of the characters hit the big screen in 2015 with Fantastic 4, a film that garnered poor reviews (Worst Movie, Worst Director and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel during the 2016 Razzie Awards).

Marvel Cinematic Universe, TV series: the calendar of upcoming releases