Marvel Cinematic Universe: What Will The Next Series Be?

In 2021 the Marvel Cinematic Universe has entered the heart of phase 4. For the first time the narrative arc unfolds on two sides: the television front based on Disney + and the cinema front with ultra-high-budget productions ready to break through the box office.

After the long saga of infinity, which culminated in the defeat of Thanos, the MCU is orphaned of a villain and some central figures among the ranks of heroes such as Captain America, Iron Man and Black Widow. The task of this phase four, in addition to introducing the novelty of the TV series, is to replace these key characters. But the design has expanded further with the opening of the multiverse and the manifest desire to integrate practically all the film productions of the past into the cinematic universe.

Spider Man: No Way Home, still in theaters, started this process, rehabilitating Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and the Amazing movie duo with Andrew Garfield. In support of this great design, as we said, there are the Disney + original series. Let’s see which ones are scheduled for the 2022.

Spider Man No Way Home

Marvel Cinematic Universe: which series will arrive on Disney Plus in 2022?

We will have to open the dance Ms. Marvel, at the time scheduled for the summer. The character, officially a member of the Inhumans, will make his debut in the MCU thanks to the interpretation of Iman Vellani. It will be structured over six episodes.

The second appointment is with Moon Knight, another new entry in the MCU and which will see Oscar Isaac as the leading actor, already seen in the Marvel world as Apocalypse in the X-Men film of the same name. The long 2022 by Marvel will then continue with She-Hulk, Secret Invasion And I am Groot. The first of the three will probably be the instrument with which Bruce Banner will pass the baton, Secret Invasion instead will deepen what is seen in the Post-credit scene of Spider-Man Far From Home in which it is revealed that the Skrulls have already begun to inhabit the Earth. I am Groot is instead the miniseries dedicated to the character voiced by Vin Diesel, a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

At the end of the year, the Guardians of the Galaxy themselves with a Christmas special that recalls the very famous Star Wars themed project from 40 years ago.

Eternals out January 12 on Disney plus

