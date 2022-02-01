Marvel Cinematic Universe, which are the actors and actresses who earn the most?

That money, at Marvel, is not a problem we certainly do not discover today: the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade it has been the big voice in the world of cinema also thanks to an economic availability that few projects can boast (and many of these are headed by Disney): but who are the actors who benefit the most?

In drawing up a ranking of the ten highest paid Marvel stars we start from an ex-aequo: Chris Pratt and Brie Larson occupy the tenth and ninth position of our ranking thanks to the 5 million perceived, the first for his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War and the second for his first time as an absolute protagonist in Captain Marvel.

Let’s move on to Benedict Cumberbatch who, on the strength of an increasingly central role in the franchise, will earn 6.4 million dollars on the occasion of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; Paul Rudd is doing a little better, thanks to the 8 million brought home on the occasion of Avengers: Endgame, while the first to go in double figures are Jeremy Renner (15 million for Avengers: Endgame) and Mark Ruffalo (same figure, same film).

15 million was also the price to pay for Chris Evans’ farewell to the role of Cap, again in Avengers: Endgame; the top 3 opens instead with Chris Hemsworth, who will be credited well for Thor: Love and Thunder 20 million dollars. In second place, on a par with the God of Thunder, we therefore find Scarlett Johansson (20 million for Black Widow), while the first place is occupied with a large advantage by Robert Downey Jr., who for Avengers: Endgame brought home not only 20 million salary, but also a percentage of the box office, raising the incredible figure of 75 million dollars!

Do you think these engagements reflect the real contribution of the actors above to the franchise? Let us know in the comments! Economic issues aside, meanwhile, here are the Marvel films coming out in 2022.