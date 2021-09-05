Marvel Comics announces the next titles that will arrive in the coming months! – MangaForever.net

On the occasion of 82nd birthday of the publishing house, have been unveiled 8 new Marvel Comic titless which trace the editorial and narrative developments coming out between the end 2021 and start 2022. Among these we find Dare devil, the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine but also some welcome returns like She-Hulk And Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur.

Below, all the new comics announced:

Devil’s Reigns, from Chip Zdarsky And Marco Checchetto (December 2021), a new event that will kick off after the close of Dare devil, in which Kingpin (currently mayor of New York) will collide with Dare devil, Elektra, Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, i Fantastic Four and other heroes.

Avengers Forever, from Jason Aaron And Aaron Kuder (December 2021), in which the archaeologist Tony Stark, aka the Invincible Ant-Man, will bring together a team of Avengers coming from various alternative realities to bring order to Multiverse.

Timeless, from Jed Mackay, Kev Walker, Joe Bennett And Mark Bagley (December 2021), starring Kang the Conqueror intent on defending the main timeline of the universe Marvel from the emergence of a new alternative reality.

X Lives of Wolverine / X Deaths of Wolverine, from Ben Percy, Joshua Cassara And Federico Vicentini (January 2022), two weekly series linked together (in style House of X / Powers of X) in which a new era will begin for Wolverine, when “his past will meet his future“.

She-Hulk, from Rainbow Rowell And Rogê Antônio (January 2022), a new series in which Jennifer Walters he will return to work as a lawyer trying to put his period of anger behind him.

Fantastic Four: Reckoning War, from Dan Slott, Carlos Pacheco And Rachael Stott (January 2022), a saga that will relate to past events of the characters.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (February 2022), a new series dedicated to the two characters waiting for the Animated Series which will air on Disney Channel, created by still “top secret” authors.

Here is the whole ‘Timetable’ with all the titles:

Marvel Studios Movies – the latest sneak peeks

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will arrive in Italian cinemai the 1 September 2021.

Eternals this is scheduled to debut in theaters November 2021.

The Marvels will debut in US cinemas the11 November 2022.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will connect to both a WandaVision that a Spider-Man: No Way Home. It will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder directed again by Taika Waititi will arrive on May 6, 2022. The villain will be Gorr the slaughterer of gods, and will be played by Christian Bale and as we know it will also come back Jane Foster interpreted by Natalie Portman seen in the first two films of the God of Thunder. Other characters will also return and it will be a bit “a new Avengers”Given the many extras as recently declared by the producers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home instead this will arrive in cinemas Christmas. In the film still directed by Jon Watts, the characters of the first 2 films will return. Instead there will be additions like Doctor Strange, Electro and and Doc. Octopus reinterpreted by Jamie Foxx And Alfred Molina. In addition to the increasingly insistent rumors that the old iterations of Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield in addition to Dare devil from Charlie Cox.

Guardians in the Galaxy: Vol. 3 directed again by James Gunn will debut in cinemas on May 5th 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return to the control room Peyton Reed former director of the first 2 chapters. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas And Michelle Pfeiffer they will return to their roles. Among the new entries of the film Jonathan Majors in the role of Kang the Conqueror, one of the greatest villains of the Marvel. And there will also be a re-casting for Cassie Lang, which will be played by Kathryn Newton who collects the baton from Emma Fuhrmann. Will debut on February 17 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not do a re-casting of the late Chadwick Boseman as confirmed by Kevin Feige. The sequel directed by Ryan Coogler theJuly 8, 2022.

Blade starring Mahershala Ali, the Film on Fantastic 4 directed by Jon Watts, Deadpool 3 with the return of the Ryan Reynolds And Captain America 4, little is known as they are in the early stages of active development. But most likely new ones will arrive in the coming weeks News.

