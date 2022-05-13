Marvel confirms that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released this year | Black Panther 2 | Cinema | Premiere | comics | SPORT-PLAY

The Cinematic Universe Marvel entered a stage of renewal of faces. Several young people have joined the saga of superhero movies such as Hailee Steinfeld, who played Kate Bishop in the series “Hawkeye”. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, the second installment of Black Panther, could join the trend with the introduction of Shuri as Black Panther.

After the death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, Marvel Studios announced that it will continue with the project of the hero of Africa. It has not been revealed what they will do or who will replace the actor, but the project is still on.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will hit the big screen this year and no delays due to the coronavirus are expected.

“Looking ahead, our studios will continue to deliver high-quality content at scale with an exciting variety of series and movies coming to all of our distribution channels,” he detailed at the investor meeting.

“In fact, our list for the rest of this year is incredibly strong, with titles like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ms. Marvel, Lightyear, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the long-awaited Avatar: The Way of the Toilet”, he added.

