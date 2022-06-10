Marvel confirms Thunderbolts movie and already has a director

After many rumours, Marvel has finally confirmed the movie of the Thunderbolts, the group of supervillains that first appeared in 1997, and that in the comics is made up of Atlas (Goliath), MACH-I (Beetle), Citizen V (Helmut Zemo), Meteorite (Moonstone), Songbird (Mimi Howler ) and Techno (Fixer). As this is a film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the team of supervillains is expected to be different, but at least there is already a Zemo in the franchise, played by Daniel Brühl.

The news, shared exclusively by dead linereveals that the director will be Jake Schreier (Paper Towns – 56%), and will have a script by Eric Pearson, responsible for Black Widow – 87%. As it is a newly confirmed project, there is no information about the plot, nor the characters that will make up the Thunderbolts, but based on the comics, the group will be sent by the government on a secret mission.

Sources of dead line they made known to the media that Marvel Studios have been in contact with some actors who are already part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so that they keep their agendas free next summer, when the filming would take place. Potential villains (and heroes) believed to be in the Thunderbolts include Baron Zemo, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Abomination (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

In the comics, General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross is in charge of bringing together the team of villains, unfortunately the actor who brought him to life since Hulk: The Incredible Man – 67% up Black WidowWilliam Hurt, passed away in March of this year, so they could hire another actor to bring him to life, or choose to make another character in charge of bringing the Thunderbolts together.

yes in dead line They were right with the list of presumed candidates to form the Thunderbolts, it will be a very attractive film. Baron Zemo and Yelena Belova recently appeared in the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% and Hawkeye – 87%, respectively, while Taskmaster made its debut in Black Widow, also released last year. Ghost hasn’t been seen since Ant-Man and the Wasp – 85%, released in 2018, and Abomination had a cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 95%, but will return in the She-Hulk series.

Superheroes continue to sweep the public, and win their hearts. Just last year we saw big hits, and one of them was The Suicide Squad – 91%, from DC Comics, which although it did not succeed at the box office, it did win the hearts of fans and, similar to Thunderbolts, was about a group of supervillains sent by the government on a suicide mission.

With this new production underway, fans should be happy, as it is clear that Marvel Studios is developing what they want to see, and that they will continue to give them reasons to keep their passion at the top. After the massive success of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, it seemed impossible for the company to continue growing, but they have shown that ideas do not end, and that they will continue on the path of success.

This year Marvel already released a Phase 4 feature film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%, and it has been a triumph at the box office. Thor: Love and Thunder is coming soon, and a few months later Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But not only has he launched productions on the big screen, we also have Moon Knight – 87%, released in March on Disney Plus, and Ms. Marvel – 100%, which is releasing new chapters week after week. It will arrive on August 17 she hulkseries that divided the public in its first trailer due to the computer generated effects (CGI), but that will be important to see to understand Thunderboltsgiven the potential that Abomination has to be part of the team.

