Marvel Confirms Thunderbolts Movie; Who are they? – Metro Chile

The rumors were true. Marvel has confirmed the film of the Thunderboltsthe group of supervillains that first appeared in 1997, and that in the comics is made up of Atlas (Goliath), MACH-I (Beetle), Citizen V (Helmut Zemo), Meteorite (Moonstone), Songbird (Mimi Howler ) and Techno (Fixer).

According to the exclusive dead linethe film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, already has its director, who will be Jake Schreierand its screenwriter, who is Eric Pearson, responsible for Black Widow. The report also detailed that it is not known who will be the members of this team in the MCU but that Marvel Studios has been in contact with some actors to participate in this production.

Who will be the ‘Thunderbolts’?

As noted, the ‘roster’ of characters that will be part of this team is not yet known, but it is believed that the potential villains (and heroes) that will be in the Thunderbolts are Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Abomination (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)whom, obviously, we have already seen in the past.

In the comics, General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross is in charge of bringing together the team of villains, which he also integrates as the Red Hulk. Unfortunately the actor who brought him to life from Hulk: The Incredible Man to Black Widow, William Hurtpassed away in March of this year, so it is to be expected that they dispense with his character.

In the comics, the Thunderbolts form after the apparent death of The Fantastic 4, The Avengers and much of the superheroes at the hands of Onslaught, and it is Baron Zemo who is in charge of gathering part of the fourth incarnation of the Masters of Evil to pose as heroes and eventually have access to defense and security secrets, to later be intercepted by Ross and team up.

It is to be expected that Zemo retain the same prominence with his counterpart in the comics, taking into account the great reception he had with fans in the Falcon and The Winter Soldier series, where he became a kind of ally after being the antagonist in Captain America : Civil War.