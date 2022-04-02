Marvel confirms when advance tickets for Doctor Strange 2 will go on sale

One of the great premieres of the year is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the first movie of the year from Marvel Studios. The solo continuation of the character played by benedict cumberbatch will return with a new adventure that promises an epic bet within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The sequel directed by Sam Raimi will see the return of the Sorcerer of the Mystic Arts, who must deal with the consequences of the events originating in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The continuation will feature the appearance of new characters and the return of others such as Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wongand Chiwetel Ejiofor, who will return as Christine Palmer, Wong, and Baron Mordo, respectively. Another of the most anticipated appearances is that of elizabeth olsen as Wanda Maximoff, now the Scarlet Witch, who is emerging as one of the possible antagonists of the story. She in turn she adds Xochitl Gomezwho will make her MCU debut as America Chavez, a superhero who has the ability to open portals to other universes.

Shortly after its premiere, the studio has begun to bet heavily on the marketing campaign. In addition to the first previews, all the official merchandise, the rumors about the plot and the potential cameos, it was confirmed when the presale tickets.

In the case of Latin America, Marvel officially confirmed that the tickets for Doc Strange 2 will go on sale from Wednesday April 6.

According to some reports, the advance sale for the United States would be the same April 6. Similar for other regions like Australia, New Zealand, UK and Spain. It should be remembered that the premiere of the film is scheduled for May 6th Worldwide.

It was recently confirmed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could have a duration of 148 minutes, which would make it one of the longest Marvel movies.

