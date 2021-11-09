Marvel considered the actor for a much-loved MCU character. Here’s which one

Call them, if you like, Marvel’s visions. Probably not everyone will remember it, but it seems that the Marvel met way back in 2014 too Johnny Depp to discuss one of the crucial projects of the MCU, that is the film on Doctor Strange later portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of the protagonist.

At the time, the magazine Latino Review gave the scoop, which was never confirmed by the interested parties or materialized. At the time, Depp was believed to be on excellent terms with the Disney and also Kevin Feige, after the global success of the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean. For the role there was also talk of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, also in contention according to some rumors to take on the role of the Sorcerer Supreme.

The details on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, sequel to the Doctor Strange of 2016, are for the moment quite limited, even if it is said to contain purely horror elements within it. Also, as you know, the Disney + miniseries from Marvel WandaVision will serve as an introduction to the sequel, involving the character of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch.

Scott Derrickson is still tied to the film as executive producer, with Sam Raimi reportedly directing from a screenplay written by Michael Waldron. The sequel will star Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams and Xochitl Gomez.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022.

