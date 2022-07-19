Marvel Could Reveal Fantastic Four Cast During D23

To Marvel Comics, the Fantastic Four are heroes who serve as pillars for the rest of their universe. Unfortunately, its film adaptations have never turned out very well. Although Fantastic Four (2005) – 27% and Fantastic Four and the Silver Slider – 37% were consistently successful for the context and time in which they were released in theaters, were never considered genuinely relevant films, and fell far behind once more structured titles within the genre arrived. It has been known for years that Marvel is working on a new version of these characters, but there has been no big news about it. Now, a new rumor suggests that we will have considerable news in the next exhibition D23.

Fantastic Four – 9% sought to take advantage of the new dark trend of superheroes to create a franchise that promised to be more solid. However, changes in plans at Fox, director Josh Trank’s annoyance, and Toby Kebbell’s refusal to return for reshoots made the final cut of the film rather lackluster. Between releases like Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%, who already took advantage of the dynamics of the team created in The Avengers – 92%; and Ant-Man: Ant-Man – 81%, quite an interesting origin story, this attempt felt like a serious and unforgivable waste.

When Kevin Feige and his team regained the rights, fans began to build expectations for this new vision. The point is that, as with the X-Men, it is not easy to introduce these heroes into a universe that has been years in the making. But for executives, that doesn’t make the movie less of a priority. For a while you had Jon Watts, in charge of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% and the rest of the arachnid trilogy, as director, but a few months ago he left to take a well-deserved break.

The premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88% and the appearance of John Krasinski as Reed Richards caused a new wave of rumors to spread through social networks. Some expected that the actor would also announce himself as director of the project after the great success of A Place in Silence – 98% and A Quiet Place Part II – 93%. It was also believed that his participation served to confirm that Emily Blunt, his wife in real life, would play Sue Storm in the new version of The Fantastic Fourthus fulfilling the dream of many.

The thing is that the weeks passed and this news was never confirmed. Actually, what happened was that new rumors emerged that changed the whole picture. Some indicated that Marvel was looking for renowned directors for the film, and even the name of Steven Spielberg was mentioned. Other gossip indicated that Krasinski had been chosen for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to please the fans, but it was never really agreed that he would be the ultimate performer because they hope to put a young Richards in the MCU. With no real clarification, fans are starting to get anxious about the project.

This could change very soon. According to The DisInsider Show (via CBR.com), Marvel and Kevin Feig are ready to announce advances of The Fantastic Four. To do this, the company hopes to capture the public’s attention during the D23 exhibition that will take place from September 9 to 11. This information ensures that the famous producer will announce the official cast of the remake, as well as the name of the chosen director. Of course, at this time neither Feige nor Marvel have confirmed that the project will be part of their panel.

Fans hope that this news is genuine, because they already want to meet the new members of this universe. One of the names that has sounded the most in recent weeks is that of Bryce Dallas Howard, one of the favorites to play Sue Storm, and who won the sympathy of demanding Star Wars fans thanks to the episodes of The Mandalorian – 91% and The Boba Fett Book – 63% who directed. Secondly, John Krasinski It was very well received by the public, so it is believed that it will be part of the film after all. The latest big tidbit is that Jason Segel will play The Thing and appear for the first time in She-Hulk, which opens next August.

