Marvel / DC Comics: The salaries of Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Tom Hardy (Venom 3) and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker 2) revealed!

How much does a Hollywood star cost to headline? In a numbers-packed article, Variety reveals who earns what. Thus, Dwayne Johnson received a check for 22.5 million dollars for black adam ; Tom Hardy is about to pocket $20 million for Venom 3 ; Joaquin Phoenix will be eligible for the same amount for Joker: Madness for two (against 4.5 million for Joker); while Jason Momoa will have to settle for $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. This is of course only a starting point in the case of actor-producers, since they also receive a percentage of the receipts… hence the 100 million dollars collected by Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick ! PS: yes, we agree, Anya-Taylor Joy deserves more than 1.8 million dollars to embody Furiosa. And a big thought for Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Emily Blunt who only received 4 million dollars to join the XXL cast ofOppenheimerin order to have the “privilege to work with Christopher Nolan”.

Nearly five millennia after receiving superpowers from the ancient gods – and being imprisoned in the process – Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly grave, ready to wield his own justice in the modern world…

Inside Movie Stars’ Salaries: Joaquin Phoenix Nabs $20M for ‘Joker 2,’ Tom Cruise Heads to Over $100M and More https://t.co/ru1Cp4UFOQ —Variety (@Variety) July 20, 2022

﹡﹡﹡﹡﹡

﹡﹡﹡﹡﹡

black adam is made by Jaume Collet-Serra and will be released in France on October 19, 2022, with Dwayne Johnson (Teth-Adam/Black Adam), Pierce Brosnan (Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate), Noah Centineo (Albert Rothstein/Atom Smasher), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Sarah Shahi (Adrianna Tomaz/Isis), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) and Marwan Kenzari (Sabbac).