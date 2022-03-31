Marvel: Did Disney+ Just Censor The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Series?

Disney+ would have censored scenes from its series Falcon and the winter soldiermore than a year after its initial release?



While Disney recently came under fire after trying to censor a gay kiss from buzz the lightning, before handing it over following an open letter from Pixar employees, it seems that The big-eared platform has once again censored one of its own creations, this time from Marvel.

In this way, scenes containing blood and acts of violence Falcon and the winter soldier would have been censored. Initially observed on the social network Redditthe supposed censorships were seen in the third episode of the series.

The team is not happy with these new changes.

Seeing the end of the episode, when Bucky (Sebastian Stan), Sam (Anthony Mackie), and Zemo (Daniel Brühl) questioned Dr Wilfred Nagel, the character of Daniel Brühl brought him to the knowledge of Hydra’s solde. a shot. In the original scene, Nagel collapses lifelessly to the ground, his shirt and face covered in blood, his eyes wide open. However, in the apparently re-edited version of the scene, the blood disappears and the character’s eyes are now closed. An image that gives the impression that he is unconscious rather than dead.

The second modification comes moments later, when Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) joins the three men. As the four try to dodge a deadly catch, Bucky throws a metal pipe at an attacker who tries to shoot him. In the original scene, the pipe initially pierces the character’s shoulder and pins her to the shipping container right behind her. but in the new version, the makeshift weapon stupidly bounces off it.

These surprising changes could potentially be attributed to the US update to the platform’s parental control rules. Implemented on March 16, 2022, these changes were made in preparation for the arrival of more adult Marvel series, such as Reckless or the very violent The Punisher, previously available on Netflix.

In any case, the controversy reached the ears of Disney, who finally defended himself against these changes… invoking a bug. According to Ryan Parker of the hollywood reporterIt seems that the incident is related to an unfortunate technical incident, although Disney would not be its first censorship (remember that in the same launch of the platform, Disney+ had censored several scenes from the film). Splashand in particular the buttocks of an actress through hair added in post-production).

“Eagle-eyed fans were absolutely right, an episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier did indeed get edited on Disney+. I heard from a reliable source that this was a technical issue and the wrong file was uploaded by mistake. This is being rectified right now.”

Falcon and the winter soldier having been one of the first series produced specifically for the big-eared platform, so it’s a safe bet that alternative arrangements had been planned in order to meet all the requirements of the classification committee.

So, discreet censorship or true technical error? However, the incident responds to a moment that is at least ironic, as expressed by Kevin Feige during a Disney + press conference last February. feeling too restricted by the famous PG-13 (all public, but parental consent is recommended).