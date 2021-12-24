Marvel, director of one of the most hated films in the whole MCU wants his “Snyder Cut”

All that glitters is not gold Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before reaching a level of absolute satisfaction thanks to films like Avengers: Endgame and now Spider-Man: No Way Home – which just today set a colossal record – even the Studios have had their missteps.

The most recent, at least according to Rotten Tomatoes data, is Eternals: with a score of 47% in the tomatometer and 78% of the audience score, it is not the least appreciated Marvel film of these 13 years. To be clear, a failure in the MCU is still worth a score between 70-80% for the audience, but there is one film that everyone seems to agree on: Thor: The Dark World it’s the worst. Arrived in theaters in 2013 under the direction of Alan Taylor, the second film dedicated to the adventures of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth not convinced. It took the Studios four years before trying their luck with a third film with a completely different tone, Ragnarok.

The director himself, during an interview with Inverse for the promotion of The Many Saints of Newark, returned to his brief stint working with Marvel Studios, essentially stating that he wanted a cut for himself Thor: The Dark World. The term “Snyder Cut”Is one of the words of the year: since the director managed to get his hands on Justice League, who passed in the race to Joss Whedon with poor results, there are many filmmakers who hope to be able to remedy their failures. Taylor said:

“I cheered for Zack Snyder when he was working on the Snyder Cut and I thought “Will he make it?”. It is a wonderful thing. I think every director was on their side at the time. I would love to do it too, I would like to do it. Can you imagine it? They giving me a budget of a few million dollars, just like he did, to get me back to work on the film. But I don’t think I’ll ever get that phone call. ‘

Even in the case of Thor: The Dark World, the director has unloaded the responsibility on the Studios and the post production:

«I concentrated on making a certain type of film, then in the editing phase, choices were made that changed it a lot. My regret is that the film that was released was changed a lot. I am very fond of adding some things that have been cut from the original cut. There was a sense of wonder that was beautiful to me. “

What do you think of his words? Are you curious to see what the director could accomplish to date, or consider that of Thor: The Dark World a closed chapter? Let us know in the comments.

