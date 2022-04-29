Marvel | “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”: It’s official, Captain Marvel will appear on the tape and will fight against Scarlet Witch | Trailer | Cameo | Teaser | SPORT-PLAY

On May 6, Marvel Studios will be released in theatersDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, one of the most important films in the Avengers Cinematic Universe.

Not only will we see Strange, Wong, and Scarlet Witch return, but a new hero named America Chavez will also be introduced. These characters are tasked with scouring the multiverses to find a solution to Strange’s failed spell.

After the premiere of “What if…?” and “Loki” on the Disney Plus platform, the producer revealed that there are variants of the characters we all know. For example, in a parallel universe, Loki is female and goes by the name of Sylvie.

Well, precisely, in the different advances of the tape, you can see these variants. For example, one clip shows someone fighting Scarlet Witch and wearing Captain Britain’s shield.

On the other hand, after sharing the videos in high quality, it is revealed that Captain Marvel, a character originally played by Brie Larson, will also have a variant. This is the image that she is giving what to talk about these days.

It’s official: Captain Marvel will appear in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and will fight Scarlet Witch. (Photo: Marvel)

Trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y spreader. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.