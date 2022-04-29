Entertainment

Marvel | “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”: It’s official, Captain Marvel will appear on the tape and will fight against Scarlet Witch | Trailer | Cameo | Teaser | SPORT-PLAY

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 24 1 minute read

On May 6, Marvel Studios will be released in theatersDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, one of the most important films in the Avengers Cinematic Universe.

Not only will we see Strange, Wong, and Scarlet Witch return, but a new hero named America Chavez will also be introduced. These characters are tasked with scouring the multiverses to find a solution to Strange’s failed spell.

After the premiere of “What if…?” and “Loki” on the Disney Plus platform, the producer revealed that there are variants of the characters we all know. For example, in a parallel universe, Loki is female and goes by the name of Sylvie.

Well, precisely, in the different advances of the tape, you can see these variants. For example, one clip shows someone fighting Scarlet Witch and wearing Captain Britain’s shield.

On the other hand, after sharing the videos in high quality, it is revealed that Captain Marvel, a character originally played by Brie Larson, will also have a variant. This is the image that she is giving what to talk about these days.

It's official: Captain Marvel will appear in
It’s official: Captain Marvel will appear in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and will fight Scarlet Witch. (Photo: Marvel)

Trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y spreader. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Al Pacino introduced his new girlfriend 54 years younger than him and ex of a famous singer

5 mins ago

Amber Heard’s lawyer objected to his own question and Johnny Depp couldn’t contain his reaction

7 mins ago

“It will be a pride”: Itatí Cantoral will give life to Laura Bozzo in the Peruvian series

17 mins ago

Rossy de Palma will preside over the Cannes Camera d’Or jury

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button