Marvel | “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”: Xochitl Gomez breaks her silence after the premiere of the film | UCM | MCU | comics | Cinema | SPORT-PLAY

Marvel Studios It is in the process of renewing personnel. On the one hand, some actors who have been in past films take on a greater role, while young people like Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop in the series “Hawkeye”, have joined.

In the film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessThis trend continued with the introduction of America Chavez, the first MCU superhero to have the ability to cross multiverses.

Xochitl Gomez, the actress who plays Gomez, broke her silence regarding this turn of Marvel to give space to Latin American protagonists.

“What’s really amazing about her is that in the US version of the MCU, she’s 14 years old and I was 14 when I shot her. So [estaba literalmente] playing at my age and that’s really important because [muchos] adolescents do not feel represented because [hay] 20 year olds playing 15 year olds”, he detailed in an interview with the media PEOPLE.

“What I also loved [sobre interpretar a America Chavez] it’s just that she’s resilient and charismatic… Even though literally the whole world is against her, she’s hopeful and you want to support her. That’s a very positive representation for Latinas and teens.”, he added.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.