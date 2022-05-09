Marvel: Dwayne Johnson would have had discussions with Kevin Feige to join the MCU

While he has just finished filming black adama blockbuster DC Comicseveryone seems to want to snap up the services of Dwayne Johnson. Present in most of the current big Blockbusters (Hobbs & Shaw, Jungle Cruise, Jumanji…)the versatile American actor could, if we go by the words of the producer Hiram Garcia (Fast and Furious)join soon the Marvel Cinematic Universedirected by Kevin Feige.

This he revealed in an interview with Collider. The saga manager Fast and Furious announced that Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Feige had recently contacted each other and that even if it hadn’t resulted in anything tangible, the door was wide open for a future collaboration:

“Dwayne and Kevin [Feige] have a great relationship and we’ve already flirted with a few ideas, but nothing serious. There’s a mutual admiration for what we’ve each done and what Kevin has built there is truly amazing. Ultimately, for us, we were always very committed to what we wanted to build with Black Adam. Black Adam was the character we wanted to bring to life and that we thought DJ [Dwayne Johnson] was meant to play. Once we set our sights on this character over a decade ago, it was hard to imagine DJ playing anyone else. »

The arrival of Black Adam and a sequel for Shazam!

There have always been jokes related to the arrival of The Rock in the mcu. The pike had been thrown by the Russo Brotherswho had announced the former wrestler as the one who could in turn direct all of the avengers. Impossible to know for the moment if the actor will be able to join the universe of superheroes or not because of his schedule as a minister. In addition to the end of the promotion of Jungle Cruise and the one at black adam which will start in a few months, The Rock will soon be filming for Jumanji 3still overseen by Jake Kasdan.