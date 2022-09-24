Marvel | Emilia Clarke shares photos from the recording set of “Secret Invasion” | Trailer | Release date | Characters | Teaser | SPORT-PLAY

There is no doubt that the Cinematic Universe of Marvel it’s upside down While Doctor Strange and Wong deal with the issue of the multiverse colliding, Loki has unfinished business with the TVA, who control time, and in the meantime a conflict with alien beings on Earth is brewing in “Secret Invasion”.

If you have seen the film “Captain Marvel”, you may know that the Skrulls, the alien race that escaped from the Kree, have been on the planet for decades. They even reappeared in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” to reveal that Nick Fury is orbiting the Earth with them on a secret mission.

For now, it is not known exactly what will trigger this conflict with the Skrulls; however, the first official trailer they shared during the D23 Expo already offers some clues.

The material begins with images of Fury getting off a ship and then he goes in search of Maria Hill, his partner in SHIELD They will have to gather a new team of secret agents to investigate this case.

Among the new actors in the film is Emilia Clarke, an actress who rose to stardom with Game of Thrones. She is not known for her role in “Secret Invasion”, but she has been the first to share photos from the filming set.

“My son looks like an angel, but in his desperate need to be on camera, he nearly destroyed a set. And then shit on it,” the actress shared on Instagram. Attached to the post are three photos of her dog, who nearly destroyed the set.

Trailer for “Secret Invasion”

