Marvel Explains How Secret Invasion Fits Into The MCU’s Timeline

MADRID, May 19. (CultureLeisure) –

Disney+ will launch soon Secret Invasiona series of six episodes that will revolve around arrival of the skrulls to the earth. Hardly any details about the fiction were known, but now the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feighas given some brushstrokes on the production.

According to The Hollywood Handle, Feige has revealed that Secret Invasion will take place “During the Blip, when half of the Universe was decimated by Thanos, and will explore the events that happened in that period.”

Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene revealed that much Nick Fury What Maria Hill (Colbie Smulders) disappeared after Thanos used the Infinity Stones. Since Fury is a main character in Secret Invasion, the series will have to explain how is it possible that he and Hill are alive after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

The timeline of the series offers more questions than answers. Although Avengers: Endgame took place during that period Fury did not appear in the film until his cameo appearance at Tony Stark’s funeral. It was evident that the surviving members of the Avengers believed that he had died along with half of the universe.

Although it is considered impossible for a person to return after being eliminatedmaybe Secret Invasion will show a method created by the Skrulls to bring Fury back. It’s also possible that the Nick Fury who disappeared in Avengers: Infinity War not actually Fury, but Talos or another Skrull in his form.

Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo They complete the cast of Secret Invasion. At the moment its release date on Disney + is unknown, but rumored to arrive in late 2022 or early 2023.