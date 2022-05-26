Marvel Explains Why Shows End With Questions

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding on Disney Plus with series that often leave the story open.

It doesn’t matter if they are mini-series or if they have more seasons, but the series of Marvel they usually have some very interesting post-credits scene that presents future events. Now, Brad WinderbaumHead of Streaming, Television and Animation explains why these shows end with unresolved endings.

“There are new challenges and new rewards that come with creating longer-form stories. We’re keeping the endings more open now, I think. We don’t have to tie up all the loose ends. And when you create characters as strong as Moon Knight and Scarlet Scarab, we can confidently go into the future knowing there are more stories to tell and new characters we can bring in to tell them.”

«We had spoken with Oscar Isaac several times. We knew he was interested in our world, we had never found the right one. And we weren’t sure he was interested in Moon Knight, we weren’t sure he was interested in doing a show on Marvel’s Disney Plus. But he was completely into it, and he’s been such a creative collaborator and creative partner.”

Oscar Isaac chimed in, admitting that Moon Knight is one of his “most creatively satisfying ventures:

“I never would have imagined, and I don’t mean this dismissively, that this would be one of my most creatively satisfying adventures. Because it was like everyone threw everything on the table and made big changes on a major stage. And that we had the faith and not only the space to do it, but also the support from Marvel to do it was just amazing.”

Finals of the series that can be seen on Disney Plus (Warning SPOILERS):

Wanda Vision: After the big battle in the town, Vision (Paul Bettany) leaves and for now we don’t know what happened to him. While Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) begins to study the Darkhole. We discover the consequences of learning dark magic in the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one of the great Marvel movie successes of 2022.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier: We can see how Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) receives a pardon and returns to work for the United States Government, but she talks to someone on the phone and has dark objectives that have not been revealed. Supposedly Falcon / Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will return in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and will also star in the movie Captain America 4.

Loki: After defeating the character called ‘He Who Remains’, the great Multiversal War begins, so everything has drastically changed. Luckily, there is a second season confirmed.

Hawk Eye: Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) has a great adventure in New York, in the end it seems that he returns to his family and intends to leave his heroic days behind. For this reason, he passes the witness to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) who can have a great future in Marvel as one of the members of the Young Avengers. In addition, the character of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) will have her own series called ECHO.

Moon Knight: Perhaps it has the most interesting ending. Since the main character played by Oscar Isaac unites his two personalities and it seems that he finds a certain balance. But Khonshu has other plans, as he controls the third personality named Jake Lockley. Which leaves everything very interesting for the future.

Now, Marvel will premiere new series like mrs marvel, she hulk Y Secret Invasion, so it will surely have interesting endings as well. The entire saga can be enjoyed at Disney Plus.