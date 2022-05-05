Entertainment

Marvel fans ask that he also direct the MCU movie

MADRID, May 5. (CultureLeisure) –

For months, even years, there has been speculation about the possibility that John Krasinski will be in charge of giving life to Reed Richards, Fantastic Four leader, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while waiting to confirm the signing of him as Mr. Fantastico, the fans of the Casa de las Ideas still want more and they ask that the actor have an even more relevant role in the saganow that the project has been left without a director.

Marvel already confirmed that The Fantastic 4 will have their own movie and the fans they want it to be Krasinski who directs it. In an interview with ComicBook.com they already asked the interpreter, who has already directed the two installments of the A Quiet Place saga, if he would be willing to get behind the cameras for the House of Ideas.

“Wow, that’s a great idea. It’s very interesting because I’m a huge Marvel fan. I think they have a great formula. Yes, I would. I trust Kevin Feige. That guy is not only the most talented guy, but the nicest. Yes, whatever he wants we will discuss it“, answered.

“I’m not insiders at all, but based on my conversation with John Krasinski in 2020, I’d bet all my money on this one directing Fantastic Four.“Chris Killian, who interviewed the actor for ComicBook.com, wrote on Twitter.

“I bet anything that John Krasinski will play Mr. Fantastic and will direct Fantastic Four,” said another user. “Why don’t they just hire John Krasinski to direct Fantastic Four?” another netizen proposed.

“I would love to see John Krasinski direct Fantastic Four,” one follower admitted. “John Krasinski Directing Fantastic Four. I have said what I have said,” reads another tweet.

Notably at first it was going to be Jon Watts who directed the projectbut the filmmaker dropped out to take a break from superhero movies after making three Spider-Man movies in five years.

There are rumors that Krasinski could debut as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Universe of Madnesswhat hits theaters this Friday, May 6. It remains to be seen whether, as the speculations pointed out, his wife Emily Blunt will also join the MCU in the role of Sue Storm.

