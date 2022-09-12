Marvel fans sympathize with Brie Larson after “blunt” response to question about ‘Captain Marvel’

Marvel fans came together to support Brie Larson after the actress gave a forceful response about her future in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Larson plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the popular superhero film franchise.

From his role in Captain Marvel 2018, Larson faced criticism online from a small subset of Marvel fans, including some sexist harassment campaigns.

In a new interview with VarietyLarson was asked how long she would be playing Captain Marvel.

“I don’t know,” he replies. “Does anyone want me to do it again?”

She then shrugs and turns serious, though the interviewer asks her not to be “modest.”

“I do not know. Actually, I don’t have the answer to that,” she adds.

Fans shared their reactions to the exchange on social media, with many interpreting her response as an allusion to the reactions she has received online.

“This is a bit heartbreaking to be honest,” one person wrote, while another commented, “I hate how some people treated her she is amazing I love Brie Larson and yes I enjoyed Captain Marvel”.

Brie Larson in Captain Marvel (YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

“I don’t want to assume this is the case, but being honest, if she’s considering leaving the role for a bunch of frail internet trolls, let me tell you, @brielarson. Do not do it. You are an amazing actress and we want to see you continue playing Captain Marvel for a long time to come,” another person wrote.

“After all the unwarranted hate he’s been put through, I don’t blame his reaction. I hope we see more of her as Carol,” commented another Marvel fan.

Larson will reprise the role of Carol Danvers in the next blockbuster the marvels.