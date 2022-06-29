Marvel figures who defended Chris Pratt from criticism on social networks

Follow the controversy with Chris Pratt in one of his best working moments. It’s just released Jurassic World: Dominion and it’s about to launch The Terminal List Y Thor: Love and Thunder. However, in his personal life not everything is going well: the actor has just revealed how much he suffered after an unfortunate sentence. Years ago, he remarked on the privilege of having a “healthy daughter” with your partner katherine schwarzeneggercausing the audience to make a difference with Jack, the son of his first marriage with Anna Faris, who was born premature and with cognitive problems.

In this sense, users criticized him harshly on social networks. About, James Gunn -director of Guardians of the Galaxy– he defended it in dialogue with Men’s Health: “It absolutely infuriates me. Chris is indescribably kind with the people. He goes out of his way to help the children, he is an especially loving father. There are a lot of things that people have literally made up about himabout his politics, about who he is and about what he believes in other people”. It is not the first time that a figure of Marvel Defends him: Previously, actors from the superhero franchise supported him when he was judged online for his political and religious stance.

+ Other Marvel figures who defended Chris Pratt

– Robert Downey Jr.

In 2020, Robert Downey Jr. He took advantage of his verified Instagram profile to post a few words of encouragement to Chris Pratt: “What a world… The ‘sinless’ are throwing stones at my brother, Chris Pratt. A true Christian who lives by principle, who has never shown anything but positivity and gratitude”. And he insisted:He has just married into a family that makes room for civic discourse and insists on service as the highest value. If you disagree with Chris, I have a novel idea: Delete your social media accounts, sit with your own flaws, work on them, and then celebrate your humanity.”.

-Mark Ruffalo

The actor who brings the Hulk to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mark Ruffalohe wrote on his Twitter account in 2020: “Chris Pratt is such a solid man. I know him personally. Instead of spewing slurs, watch how he lives his life. He just isn’t overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the target, folks. we’re so close now”.

– Zoe Saldana

Chris Pratt does not shine alone in Guardians of the Galaxy. It is that he is accompanied by nothing less than Zoe Saldana in the role of Gamora. In this sense, her co-star launched on Twitter: “’No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it.’ tupac”. And he finished: “You can handle this, Chris Pratt. Your family, friends, colleagues and Everyone who has ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth.”.