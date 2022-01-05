Marvel: Films made 30% of the total at the US box office in 2021

In 2021 Marvel made the lion’s share of the American box office, securing 30% of the box office with five titles, will they do an encore in 2022?

It is no secret that the movies Marvel I cash a lot. According to recent calculations, Marvel Studios films would have totaled the 30% of the total revenue of the American box office in 2021.

Black Widow: A close-up of Scarlett Johansson

Coinciding with the most serious health and economic crisis in recent history, Marvel has dominated box office in a way it has never done before, which can be read as both a positive and a negative sign depending on how you look at it.

According to The Wrap, Marvel films released in 2021 account for 30% of the total national box office. This impressive feat was achieved by five films, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Black Widow and the Sony Venom film – Carnage’s Wrath. Together, these stocks earned more than $ 1.35 billion in North America, about 30% of the $ 4.45 billion they earned from ticket sales last year.

If we consider that around 400 films were released in the US in 2021, this figure is even more impressive. Marvel has dominated in the past as well, but this time it has skyrocketed. In 2018, with titles like Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther, Marvel had achieved 18% of the national box office. But the crisis has polarized habits, pushing the general public to go to the cinema only on the occasion of the releases of the most anticipated blockbusters.

The Amazing Spider-Man 3, what would the Andrew Garfield movie be like and why was it canceled?

Even big titles like Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley and Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel turned out to be box office flops and didn’t help Warner Bros. strategy to release all the strongest titles at the same time. in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

The hope is that 2022 will see a smoother recovery, with films outside of giant franchises capable of earning enough to be considered successful. But Marvel is expected to dominate again, with the expected Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, to which is added the film Sony Morbius, which recently suffered another postponement in the release. .