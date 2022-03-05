Marvel: Finn Wolfhard would arrive at UCM: son of Wanda, Nightcrawler and other possible roles | Mike Wheeler, Stranger things, Netflix | Cinema and series

The world of stranger things it’s not over yet The fourth season already has a release date and many are excited to know what will happen to Eleven and company, after that shocking final battle of the third installment. However, the successful Netflix series is not the only one in which we see young actors develop in front of cameras.

Millie Bobby Brown is about to re-enter the streaming giant’s catalog with Enola Holmes 2. For her part, finn wolfhard starred in Ghostbusters: afterlife. But, the young actor may already be on his way to joining Hollywood’s most famous cinematic universe.

Finn Wolfhard is world famous for bringing Mike Wheeler to life in Stranger Things. Photo: NME

According to a recent report by Gian Freaking Robot, Wolfhard would have already signed a contract with Marvel Studios to be part of the UCM . Although the medium does not specify what role he would have been chosen for, he comments that the rumors of a young Loki (which began in 2020 and did not materialize) could be true in Thor 4 or in Loki 2.

Likewise, it is not the only option that could make him a powerful figure, because other possible characters he could play are the older version of one of Wanda Maximoff’s children, and Nightcrawler.

These last two would find their logic with the premiere of Doctor Strange 2. As is known, Scarlet Witch lost her little ones at the end of WandaVision, for which she would try to find them through the multiverse.

In the case of the mutant, with the arrival of Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier in In the multiverse of madness, it would only be a matter of time before “The House of Ideas” begins with the reboot of more roles linked to the X-Men.

On the other hand, GFR indicates that there would also be the probability that it would be a Skrull in Secret invasion, a Disney Plus show starring Emilia Clarke of which some images have already been leaked.