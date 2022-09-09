Marvel: Funko reveals the first look at Nick Fury in Secret Invasion | sets

liliana carmona

Emilia Clarke is part of the cast of the Marvel series

Funko Pop It has been characterized by presenting collections from both television and film, video games, anime and even musicians, also having special editions for different events or stores.

Although this could be taken as a spoiler, the collectible figure company revealed the figure of Nick Fury, a character he plays Samuel L Jacksonin the series ‘Secret Invasion’ from Marvel Studios.

In the collection figure, Fury appears with a coat and full beard, in addition to his patch being silver and highlighting the scars on his face, which is part of a limited edition that will only be on sale at the New York Comic Con. , which will take place from October 6 to 9 this year.

When does the ‘Secret Invasion’ series premiere?

At the moment it is known that the series consists of six episodes and is based on the comic of the same name, where the Skrulls, whom we saw in ‘Captain Marvel’ and at the end of ‘WandaVision’use their physique-shifting abilities to invade Earth and assume the identities of various superheroes.

‘Secret Invasion’, the series starring coby smulders (Mary Hill), Ben Mendelson (Skrull Talos), Emilia Clarke (in an unknown character) and Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury) will premiere on Disney+ in spring 2023.