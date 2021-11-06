Marvel game heroes revealed by the creator of Uncharted?

The Tripla A project by Amy Hennig with the collaboration of Skydance Media came out of the shadows a few days ago, revealing itself as a title set inMarvel universe.

After all, the superheroes of the House of Ideas never seem to want to go out of fashion, thanks also to the recent release Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

The new action adventure dedicated to Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot and associates, however, does not seem to have started off on the right foot with regard to sales, net of the intrinsic quality of the product.

It is also true that Spider-Man is about to try to save the situation, thanks to his expected arrival by the end of November.

Now, as also reported by Gamingbolt, in the new podcast by Fatman Beyond Marvel and DC co-host and writer Marc Bernardin has confirmed that he is working on the Skydance game on the writing team alongside Hennig.

Pursued by users in chat, Bernardin announced that someone would have guessed the protagonist (or protagonists) of the mysterious Marvel game.

Two names out of all are those of Ant-Man and gods Fantastic 4, although at the moment these are only absolutely unconfirmed assumptions in an official capacity.

Just below, the Twitter post that triggered the recent rumors.

On the new Fatman Beyond, Marc Bernardin reveals he’s a writer on Amy Hennig’s new Marvel game. Kevin Smith says chat guessed the game immediately. The two viable guesses were Ant-Man and Fantastic Four. So my money’s on Amy Hennig making Fantastic Four. https://t.co/wkvKyMIiy7 pic.twitter.com/CzbvjSxBIE – Ben Hanson (@yozetty) November 4, 2021

Obviously, both in the case of a video game on Scott Lang or Hank Pym or one on the most famous “family” of Marvel Comics, the hype would in any case be very high.

In fact, very little is known about the game, except that the actress Janina Gavankar will have a specific role that is still top-secret.

The game dedicated to Avengers, the other project related to Marvel characters, recently also ended up in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

We also remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will arrive in 2023, and in addition to the pair of wall climbers of the House of Ideas there will also be an iconic villain to face them.

Nor should the game on Wolverine be underestimated, which came as a complete surprise and whose release date is not known at the moment (which seems to be quite far away).