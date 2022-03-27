Marvel Gives New Clues to “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Marvel released the first images of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, where you can see the protagonists of this new bet that includes Strange, Wanda, Wong and the MCU newcomer, América Chávez.

According to Deadline, the film is directed by Sam Raimi and written by Michael Waldron. In the performances we will see Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen under the skin of Wanda Maximoff.

Photo: courtesy Marvel

Along with the images, in the trailer that was released weeks ago you can see the actors Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gómez, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

In this little taste of the sequel to the Sorcerer Supreme, one of the most anticipated films of the year, it is assumed that Strange needs Wanda’s support and seeks her after what happened in Westview in “WandaVision”, a series that is available on Disney + and which left many wanting more superhero adventures.

Photo: courtesy Marvel

The premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will be next May 6. For two hours and 28 minutes we will see the main character test the limits of his powers and, consequently, explore a new dimension of his abilities, according to SensaCine.

In this way, the famous sorcerer of Marvel You will explore the dark corners of the multiverse and, for this, you will have allies new and old if you want to survive the dangerous realities.

While the film arrives in theaters, we invite you to enjoy the trailer that we share below. Hit play and enjoy!