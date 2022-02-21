Marvel: Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be the saddest movie in the MCU | Film and Television

The Marvel Cinematic Universe It is clear that he will continue to surprise us, and that is that fans cannot wait to see the fabulous cosmic team of Guardians of the Galaxy in a third installment, which they assure, will be the saddest film of the MCU.

It was the star itself Marvel, Zoë Saldana who has described his return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 What “bittersweet”because the story will have a not so happy ending.

“It’s bittersweet; after so many years complaining about that green makeup, I’m already feeling nostalgic. There’s a lot of melancholy here, but also pride in having achieved something great. James Gunn has written a beautiful story, which makes us emotional even while we’re shooting it.” “Zoe stated,

Saldana, who has given life to Gamora since its inception in 2014, he also confessed that the story has moved the entire cast of the film of the Phase 4 the MCU.

Farewell to the legendary team

As we mentioned above, the third installment will put an end to the team as we know it. it was the same James Gunnwho is in charge of the project, who confirmed that Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Drax and groot They will make their last team appearance during the third film.

“This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians. Is big; it’s so big and dark, and different from what people expect it to be. I just want to be true to the characters, the story, and give people the ending they deserve to the story. That’s always a little scary; I’m doing my best”Gunn confessed.