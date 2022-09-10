Marvel | Halle Bailey would like to play this character in the UCM | Storm | storm | The Little Mermaid | The Little Mermaid | SPORT-PLAY

The Cinematic Universe Marvel is in a stage of renewal of faces. After the death of Iron Man and Black Widow, and the retirement of Captain America, the producer is looking for new Avengers.

In the different Disney Plus series, we have seen some young actors and actresses who already have an important role for the future of the UCM. Hailee Steinfeld was the protagonist of “Hawkeye” and takes the role of Kate Bishop.

On the other hand, in the premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, Xochitl Gomez plays one of the most powerful characters in the UCM: America Chavez. It was she who defeated Wanda Maximov.

After the confirmation that the mutants have reached the cinematographic universe, Marvel is looking for new stars to form a renewed team of X-Men and Halle Bailey, who already works with Disney, could be the chosen one.

Halle Bailey would like to play Storm

During the E23 Expo, the convention of the mouse brand, the Variety medium asked him who he would like to play in the UCM. “I think any Marvel superhero would be awesome,” she replied in surprise.

“I mean, year to Storm. I love many. It would be great, ”he added in his statement before cameras.

The actress, for now, does not have an invitation from Marvel, since she has focused on the filming of “The Little Mermaid”, a film that has scheduled its premiere for May 2023.

