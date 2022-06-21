Marvel has a new project in hand: “Wonder Man”

Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest (writer and producer of comedies like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community) are embarking on a new project that has been in the works for several years. It is an action series that will star the superhero Wonder Man.

Guest will be in charge of shaping the script while Cretton will focus on production and perhaps direct an episode. After the success of Shang-Chi, Cretton is the new spoiled child within Marvel, which is why he is part of this new proposal. Although he is still in a preliminary stage of development, it is estimated that the recordings of Wonder Man would begin in 2023.

But who is this superhero? He is one of the oldest Marvel characters, having been first introduced in 1964 in the pages of Avengers No 9. At that time he was not a hero but a villain and only appeared sporadically. It was only in 1970 that Wonder Man began to receive the hero and Avenger treatment. By 1980 the character took on a name, Simon Williams, known for being a founding member of the Los Angeles-based West Coast Avengers. In his characterization he wore a turtleneck pullover, a red jacket and sunglasses. Wonder Man has to his credit a love story for the character of Wanda / Scarlet Witch, after his bond with Vision.

It has not yet been announced which version of this superhero we will see in the series that Disney + is preparing. That is, we will have to wait if the character will be linked to the story of WandaVision, who in turn has been included in the latest film released this year by Marvel, Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness. In fact, the WandaVision series managed to generate a spin-off centered on the character of the witch Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn.

Since its launch, Disney Plus has managed to present very good products such as WandaVision in early 2021, later Loki, and this year Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, which managed to generate some of the best reviews. Meanwhile, She-Hulk, which will arrive on Disney+ in August, Secret Invasion and Ironheart await their premiere. In turn, they hope to premiere the second season of Loki and a new Daredevil fiction.

Cretton (who was also a consulting producer on the series Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld), is in the process of producing a sequel to Shang-Chi and is also behind the adaptation of Gene Luen’s novel. Yang, called American Born Chinese.