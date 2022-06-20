Marvel has a new project in hand: “Wonder Man”

Destin Daniel Cretton, creator of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” is behind the “Wonder Man” project. (Getty Images)

Destin Daniel Cretton Y Andrew Guest (writer and producer of comedies like Brooklyn Nine-Nine Y Community) are embarking on a new project that they have been thinking about for several years. It is an action series that will star the superhero Wonder Man.

Guest will take care of shaping the script while Creton he will focus on production and maybe direct an episode. After the success of Shang Chi, Creton is the new spoiled child within Marvel, which is why it is part of this new proposal. Although it is still in a preliminary stage of development, it is estimated that the recordings of wonder-man would start in 2023.

Andrew Guest will be the writer of the new Marvel series. (Getty Images)

But who is this superhero? He is one of the oldest characters in Marvel, which was first introduced in 1964 on the pages of Avengers No 9. At that time he was not a hero but a villain and only appeared sporadically. It was only in 1970 that Wonder Man began to receive the hero and Avenger treatment. By 1980 the character took on a name, Simon Williams, known for being a founding member of the Los Angeles-based West Coast Avengers. In characterization he wore a pullover turtleneck, a red jacket and sunglasses. Wonder Man has to his credit a love story for the character of Wanda / Scarlet Witch, after his bond with Vision.

It has not yet been announced which version of this superhero we will see in the series he is preparing. Disney+. That is, we will have to wait if the character will be linked to the history of WandaVisionwho in turn has been included in the latest film released this year by Marvel, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. In fact, the series WandaVision managed to generate a spin off centered on the character of the witch Agatha Harkness, played by kathryn hahn.

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the door to the multiverse, including an alternate version of Strange, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff. (Marvel)

Since its launch, Disney Plus has managed to present very good products as they were WandaVision early 2021, later Loki, and this year Moon Knight Y Ms Marvel, which managed to generate some of the best reviews. In the meantime, waiting for its release she hulk, Coming to Disney+ in August Secret Invasion and iron heart. In turn, they hope to premiere the second season of Loki and a new fiction Daredevil.

Creton (who was also a consulting producer on the series hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner Y hailee steinfeld), in turn is in the process of producing a sequel to Shang Chi and is also behind the adaptation of the novel by Gene Luen Yangcall American Born Chinese.

