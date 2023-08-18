Entertainment

Marvel has dropped Elizabeth Olsen from its merchandising

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 31 1 minute read

Elizabeth Olsenactress who plays Scarlet Witchhas mysteriously disappeared from the cover of “Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline”a new book that explores marvel cinematic universe Issued by Penguin Random House,

But here’s the tricky part! just before its release 24 OctoberHis website has revealed an updated cover of the book.

This is the new cover:

The new cover comes with a surprising twist! instead of image Elizabeth Olsen In form of Scarlet Witchnow we see Tom Hiddleston As bottle gourd already sophia dimartino As Sylvie from the hit series bottle gourd In disney+,

This was the back cover:

But why?!

Let’s remember from the beginning that the cover of the book marvel studios with Elizabeth Olsen There was nothing official about it. However, what has taken everyone by surprise is that this is the only image that has been replaced in the new version.

Reason behind this? it’s probably because of their stagnation amazing cinematic universeHe, after his mysterious fate “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”,

His Expected Return Is Coming And Theories Point To It “Agatha: Covenant of Chaos”Where it may shine again, but in the meantime, we can’t ignore its return bottle gourd And Sylvieready for the second season of bottle gourd He October 6 In disney+,

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

The most elite neighbors of Ángela Aguilar in her Los Angeles mansion

April 7, 2023

The Anti-Getting old Hairlower That Takes 20 Years Off You at As soon as, In response to Specialists

May 29, 2023

Michael Rubin, the billionaire who organized the occasion that introduced collectively Mbappe, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé…

July 6, 2023

Warner Bros. vs. Gal Gadot: A story full of twists and turns

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button