Marvel has dropped Elizabeth Olsen from its merchandising

Elizabeth Olsenactress who plays Scarlet Witchhas mysteriously disappeared from the cover of “Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline”a new book that explores marvel cinematic universe Issued by Penguin Random House,

But here’s the tricky part! just before its release 24 OctoberHis website has revealed an updated cover of the book.

This is the new cover:

The new cover comes with a surprising twist! instead of image Elizabeth Olsen In form of Scarlet Witchnow we see Tom Hiddleston As bottle gourd already sophia dimartino As Sylvie from the hit series bottle gourd In disney+,

This was the back cover:

But why?!

Let’s remember from the beginning that the cover of the book marvel studios with Elizabeth Olsen There was nothing official about it. However, what has taken everyone by surprise is that this is the only image that has been replaced in the new version.

Reason behind this? it’s probably because of their stagnation amazing cinematic universeHe, after his mysterious fate “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”,

His Expected Return Is Coming And Theories Point To It “Agatha: Covenant of Chaos”Where it may shine again, but in the meantime, we can’t ignore its return bottle gourd And Sylvieready for the second season of bottle gourd He October 6 In disney+,