Marvel has thirty-one projects for its film and television universe

For once we are not in the field of rumors, it was Victoria Alonso, producer of Marvel Studios for many years and recently promoted to president of visual, physical, post-production and animation special effects, to declare it in an interview with the Argentine radio channel 221 Radio: There are thirty-one projects currently under development for the univero Marvel film television. At the moment those officially announced are twenty-one, but in various stages of realization, so here is the list.

Completed TV series

Marvel’s Hawkeye (November 24) is the fourth live action series in the Marvel universe on Disney +, will consist of six episodes, will see the handover from Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and already has a trailer, which you can see above.

Marvel’s Ms. Marvel (February 2022, date to be confirmed), Marvel’s first Muslim superhero has already largely wrapped up filming and is about to make her debut on Disney +, initially slated for Hawkeye it was then moved. Born in comics in 2013, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a Pakistani-American teenager who discovers she has the power to shape-shift after the story arc Inhumanity released in 2013. Kamala Khan decides to become a superheroine after seeing Captain Marvel in action and it is no coincidence that she will also appear in the next fim The Marvels, alongside Brie Larson returning in the role of Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris, aka Monica Rambeau, seen in Marvel’s WandaVision where he acquired superpowers of great power. Six episodes are planned for the first season.

Marvel’s Moon Knight (2022, date to be defined) the shooting of the series starring Oscar Isaac (Dunes, currently in theaters) and Ethan Hawke as bitter rivals. In the comic born in 1975, it all begins with the mercenary Marc Spector, afflicted with Dissociative Identity Disorder (to simplify, multiple personalities), who after being mortally wounded in the temple of the Egyptian divinity Konshu, agrees to become his avatar, wears his white shroud, seeks revenge against whoever has betrayed him and then obviously devotes himself to the fight against crime. Moon Knight has no particular superpowers other than his superior physical abilities, but more than once Konshu has raised him from the dead. while we know that Isaac will play the protagonist, the role of Hawke is not yet official, but in an interview with Seth Meyers he stated that he is basing his character on the infamous and real David Koresh, leader of the sect that would have led to the siege by Waco in 1993. Six episodes of the first season.





Marvel’s She-Hulk (2022, date to be confirmed) currently in the filming phase, the official photos from the set have arrived which see the presence of Mark Ruffalo. And it could not be otherwise given that in the comic born in 1980, he saved his cousin Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black) after being seriously injured by giving her blood. Jennifer transformed like her cousin, becoming much bigger and super strong, but keeping her personality intact. In the initial phase he could transform at will, later he would decide to keep his green appearance forever while continuing to be a lawyer. We do not know how the story will be transposed in the ten episodes of the first season, or if Tatiana Maslany will become a sort of Professor Hulk as seen in Avengers: Endgame (2019) giving only the voice and the motion-capture or if she will start with the double role (which the actress does very well).

Marvel’s Secret Invasion (in pre-production, 2022, date to be confirmed), anticipated by the appearance of the good Skrulls in Captain Marvel and then surprisingly in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), is based on one of the most famous comic crossover of 2008, in which the most power-hungry skrulls replaced almost every Marvel superhero. At the moment, only the return of Samuel L. Jackson in the role of Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn in that of Talos is known. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, said it will be the biggest superhero story arc of the past two decades and that it will forever change everything we know about the Marvel universe. Six episodes planned.

Guardians of the galaxy special Christmas (December 22, 2022), an episode that anticipates the release of the third chapter in 2023, has been written and will be directed by James Gunn with the original cast while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, more details are missing.

Completed movies

The Eternals will be released shortly, on November 3 in Italy. The film that sees between the protagonists two “Starks” (not relatives of Tony however), Richard Madden (Rob Stark in game of Thrones) and Kit Harington (John Snow in game of Thrones) is co-written and directed by Chloé Zhao.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (in post-production, December 17, 2021), everything has been said about this film and almost no one has confirmed anything. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning from the previous incarnations of Peter Parker and with them Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone have been indicated coming from the multiverse (created by Loki or Scarlet Witch). Hano all denied, but the return of Alfred Molina in the role of Doctor Octopus is confirmed, as can be seen in the trailer, digitally rejuvenated, directly from Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Jamie Foxx in Electro da The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), so you decide what is true and what is not.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (in post-production, March 25, 2022), we know that Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will find himself dealing with a Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) who has become a full-fledged Scarlet Witch and that America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez will also appear in the film) ), born in comics in 2011 and first Latin and gay Marvel superheroine. Regarding the plot we only know that Strange will unintentionally unleash an unspeakable evil entity while facing a friend turned enemy, let’s imagine Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejifor, returning from the previous chapter).

Thor: Love and Thunder (post-production, May 6, 2022), director Taika Waititi will stage his own way (he has already confirmed that he expects the same tone as Thor: Ragnarok, 2017) the narrative arc Mighthy Thor in 2014, in which a cancer patient Jane Foster (Natalie Portman, returning to the saga) becomes the new goddess of thunder. back is Tessa Thompson (Westworld) or Valkyrie that the long absent Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander, engaged until recently with the series Blindspot), while the evil Gorr the slaughterer of gods will have the face of none other than Christian Bale. And, given where we left off Thor (Chris Hemsworth), almost all the guardians of the galaxy will also return.





Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (in the process of filming, 8 July 2022), as an officer we only know that both the director and the original cast will return, we know that no one will take the place of the late Chadwick Boseman, as stated by Kevin Feige, but otherwise Marvel holds the cards well hidden.

The Marvels (in the filming phase, 11 November 2022), as anticipated, the title refers to the appearance of three different versions of Captain Marvel: the one we know with the face of Brie Larson, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), seen in Marvel’s WandaVision where she acquired incredible powers and had no better resentment towards Carol Danvers and the young Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) who grew up with the desire to emulate her heroine. There are no official plot details.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (filming February 17, 2023), do you remember the One Who Remains (Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country) from Marvel’s Loki? He had said it over and over again that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) or Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) had to take his place or kill him, which would have triggered something much worse. And here it is, in the third chapter of Ant-Man reappear as the super villain Kang the Conqueror, a time traveler born in comics in 1963 capable of having different incarnations through the various time periods. All the previous cast are back.

Guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 (in pre-production, May 5, 2023), very little is known about the third chapter of the saga and the last one signed by James Gunn, except that Karen Gillan (Nebula) has defined the script of the same Gunn at times moving.

Without confirmed date





Marvel’s Ironheart, the series will be based on the character of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a very young and brilliant black engineer born in comics in 2016, able to build her own Iron Man-style armor which attracted the attention of Tony Stark, who in the comic becomes his mentor. We do not know how the plot of the series will develop.

Marvel’s Armor WarsIf in the original 1987 comic it was Tony Stark who discovered that some villains had built their own versions of his armor, in the series it will be the task of James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), to stop whoever is using the technology of his deceased friend.

Marvel’s Loki, season two, no information as the developments are related to the upcoming films.

Marvel’s What if…? season two, did you enjoy the journey into the infinite possibilities of the Marvel universe? get ready for new others “what if …?”.

Marvel’s Echo, here the story gets interesting: the heroine named Echo, or Maya Lopez, was born in comics in 1999 as the first deaf Native American protagonist. She was the adopted daughter of Kingpin at the start, but she went over to Daredevil’s side. Well, its presence has already been confirmed in Marvel’s Hawkeye, played by the semi-debutant Alaqua Cox, really deaf and Native American and from here her spin-off series will depart. But not only that, the independent journalist Daniel Richtman, usually able to anticipate news then confirmed, first reported that in his series Matt Murdock / Daredevil will make an appearance always with the face of Charlie Cox, already indicated back (not confirmed ) in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now Richtman adds that not only will Cox be donning his fearless man costume again, but that the entire cast of the original series will return to the scene, making Marvel’s Echo a sort of unofficial fourth season of Marvel’s Daredevil. As Kevin Feige apparently wasn’t originally a fan of the Netflix series (as they weren’t his productions), it remains to be found whether Daredevil will indeed have a new chance to return to both the big screen and streaming.

Fantastic Four, there is no information on the film that will give new to the superhero family.

Blade, we know that the role of the vampire who can walk in the sunlight will have the faces of the Oscar winner Mahersala Ali (Marvel’s Luke Cage) and that, at least for now, Wesley Snipes (the Blade of the original trilogy) denies having a role in the film. Filming is scheduled to start in July 2022, so the wait will be long.

Deadpool 3, Kevin Feige has stated that the third installment will be an R-Rated (minors only if accompanied) like the previous two, but that there is still no confirmed date for the start of filming. Of course Ryan Reynolds is back, also co-writer.

While waiting for the still unknown projects to be revealed, who would you like to see arrive on the big screen or in streaming? Oh, and wait for the post-credit scene Venom-Carnage’s Fury (October 14), it’s more important than you think.