Marvel, here are the unexpected MCU quotes that fans loved

If you are planning a themed trivia evening Marvel Cinematic Universe, then the Reddit post launched by a user in recent days could be for you. On the famous platform, fans were asked which is the most unexpected iconic phrase of everything the MCU.

There have been many unforgettable moments, from 2008 to today, and mostly linked to the most beloved heroes such as Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk And Thor. There isn’t a fan who doesn’t know that Tony Star was a “genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist “, literally quoting his response to Steve Rogers in The Avengers. And always thinking about the hero played by Robert Downey Jr. it’s hard not to be moved by thinking about his “I love you 3000“. Other iconic phrases like “Avengers, unite“Made history, but in the post Reddit the question focused on those unexpected jokes considered iconic in the MCU.

Whoever wrote it opened the dance with a decidedly surprising phrase: “Baskin-Robbins always discovers everything“. Did you recognize it? It comes from the movie Ant-Man and is said by a very secondary character, the leader of Scott Lang during one of his unlikely jobs, just before firing him. Scrolling through the list, there are those who remember what other fans define as “the most logical answer that any hero has ever given”: «What has the galaxy done for you? Why do you want to save her?“,”Because I’m one of the idiots who live there! ” – obviously taken from Guardians of the Galaxy.

And again, another user remembers the exchange between Thor and Rocket in Avenger: Infinity War: «He never fought with me“,”Yes, he did it “, “He never fought me a second time“. From the same film, there are those who remember the Iron Man joke to members of the Black Order of Thanos: «Sorry, the Earth is closed today“.

To the original post (HERE) you can discover many other iconic and unexpected MCU phrases, while if you are interested in this kind of curiosity, not long ago it emerged what was the most used word by Chris Evans as Captain America.

What are yours favorite phrases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: MovieStills

