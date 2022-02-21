Marvel: how could the return of the Avengers take place?

Captain America is one of the most important superheroes within the group of Avengers. Photo: Courtesy: Marvel

With the doors of the Multiverse wide open, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is uncertain and only Kevin Feige knows where Phase 4 of the saga will go.

Avengers: Endgame – Official Trailer #1 (Subtitled)

The president of Marvel Studios has spoken about the return of one of the most recognized emblems of the franchise, the Avengers. And the boss of the Casa de las Ideas has considered that end game is the final film of this collective of superheroes.

Feige has appeared in the latest episode of the documentary series Marvel Studios Assembled on Disney +, whose last installment has been focused on Eternals.

Marvel Studios Eternals | Official Trailer | Subtitled

During his participation, he talked about where the UCM is now after what happened in end game and why it was time to tell the story of the eternal. It was there that he considered the final confrontation against Thanos as the closing of an era.

“Marvel Studios and the MCU have already passed their 10th anniversary and with the release of the final Avengers movie, we have completed the Infinity Saga with a total of 22 movies,” Feige explained.

Although it sounds like goodbye, Feige is very smart and does not close the door to a possible fifth installment of the Avengers. In fact, that “end” in its meaning in English may not necessarily mean last, but may also have other meanings such as “definitive” or “unappealable”.

Avengers Infinity War – Second official trailer (Subtitled)

“Where do we go from now? Where do we start? What we really wanted to do was two things: start fresh with brand new characters and new stories, but also return to some of the deepest and richest mythologies in Marvel comics.”

“Moon Knight” and “Doctor Strange 2″: upcoming Marvel releases

Already in previous interviews, Feige spoke about ‘Avengers 5’ and how, in the hypothetical event that it occurs, this meeting of Marvel superheroes will have to wait.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | Official Trailer | Subtitled

“You have to let a reasonable time pass between Endgame and the new saga, which is already underway. And then you need more time, as happened with Phase 1, to build that saga before bringing all the characters together, ”he stated in an interview for Collider a few weeks ago.

The next theatrical release of Phase 4 of the MCU is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich aspires to take a bigger turn regarding the multiverse than seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and which will hit theaters on May 6.

Moon Knight | Official Subtitled Trailer | Disney+

In terms of series, the next to land on Disney + is moon knight (Moon Knight), which is scheduled for release on March 30.