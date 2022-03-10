Marvel is having a lot of trouble with Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is causing a lot of headaches for Marvel. The problems do not stop happening in production.

Marvel Studios is having a few problems with Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The end of the trilogy directed by James Gunn It is one of the most anticipated movies of the MCU Phase 4. However, the production of it is being somewhat chaotic. It is causing many headaches to the study chaired by Kevin Feig. Or at least that’s what he claimed. Zoë Saldanaaccording to our national “insider” known as crux void.

As the actress who gives life to Zoe Saldana in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the production of Marvel Studios is not being exactly easy. «I have to say we’re dealing with a lot of adversity, like COVID and scheduling and things like that. But when we’re there, we have a great time, you know?«, explained the interpreter, who returns to her role after Avengers: Endgame. «It’s a bittersweet moment because we understand that it will be the last Guardians movie«.

Thus, it seems that the coronavirus pandemic, the scheduling of filming and other necessities of the filming of Marvel Studios are complicating Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Be that as it may, we trust James Gunn. Director of peacemaker He is surely giving us a new story that will make us laugh and cry in equal parts.

Zoe Saldana: “The end result is going to be worth it”

«It’s bitter in that sense, but it’s sweet because we’re all so grateful to have lived this journey together.«, continued explaining one of the protagonists of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. «James Gunn is really giving us a beautiful ending and this Marvel story is really compelling. I think it’s going to be the best movie to date. We’re having a great time, but like I said, it’s not easy to shoot a movie like this. There’s a lot of action, there’s a lot of powder, there’s a lot of makeup. Endless hours and hours of makeup. But the end result is well worth it.«.