Marvel: Jamie Dornan met Kevin Feige, but doesn’t know for what role

Jamie Dornan could have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe: The actor revealed that he had a meeting with the producers of the studio and Kevin Feige.

The Fifty Shades of Gray star recently worked with Kenneth Branagh, who directed Thor, on the occasion of the film Belfast, inspired by the director’s childhood.

The actor explained: “I don’t know much about the worlds of Marvel and DC, so I haven’t seen a lot of comic book movies. I don’t know enough“. The star, however, was a fan of one of the stories told between the pages:”The comic I loved when I was a kid was Ghost Rider, and they made a film of it with Nicolas Cage“.

Furthermore, Dornan did not rule out that in the future he will be involved in one of the projects of the MCU: “I think there are so many spinoffs, there are more of these worlds that will come to light. So maybe they want to get us involved“.

Belfast is described as “a meaningful story of love, laughter and grief in a child’s childhood, amidst the music and social turmoil of the late 1960s”. Branagh is the screenwriter and director of the feature film, which he considers his most personal work. Newcomer Jude Hill will play Buddy, while Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan play the boy’s parents. Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds, on the other hand, have the role of grandparents.