Marvel leaks Emilia Clarke’s character

Marvel would have accidentally leaked Emilia Clarke’s role in Secret Invasion, one of the most important series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In accordance with One Take NewsClarke will play Abigail Brand, a special agent tasked with protecting Earth from alien threats. the actress of Game of Thrones It is one of the most important signings, however, Marvel had kept the details of its participation locked up.

The character was leaked in the most innocent way. Marvel posted a GIF of Emilia Clarke in the official account Secret Invasion in Tenor. The image is called “Its The Beginning Abigail Brand GIF” and was published on October 21. It shows Emilia Clarke with the subtitle It’s the beginning alluding to the phrase she says in the first trailer.

The leak ends with the rumors about the possible role that the Mother of Dragons, Breaker of Chains and Lady of the Seven Kingdoms would play. A few months ago it was revealed that Emilia Clarke could be G’iah, a special agent who helps the Skrulls to invade planets but later regrets it and goes over to the opposite side. The Skrulls are aliens that can change form and replace anyone, as we see in the trailer.

Who is Abigail Brand, Emilia Clarke’s character in Secret Invasion?

Abigail Brand in Empyre: Aftermath Avengers

Emilia Clarke has a major role in the upcoming Disney Plus series. Born on the planet Nexus, Abigail Brand is a special agent who works for SWORD, a division of SHIELD tasked with defending Earth from extraterrestrial threats. During the Skrull invasion of Secret InvasionBrand help free Reed Richards that had been captured by the aliens.

Abigail Brand debuted in volume 3 of Astonishing X-Menwritten by Joss Whedon. The special agent also has a stake in Avengers vs. X-Men, where he helps Magneto to prevent him from being captured by The Avengers. One of the reasons for aligning himself with the X-Men is that Abigail Brand is a mutant and he is aware that he must protect his own at any cost.

Although Agent Brand’s identity is being kept under wraps, it is known that it’s half alien and is able to pronounce different dialects. Abigail masters tactile pyrokinesis, an ability that allows him to ignite his hands to warm or set others on fire. Due to his mutant nature, Brand has control over his powers and possesses superhuman stamina that allows him to withstand laser fire.

Emilia Clarke will join Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Olivia Holman and other A-list actors in Secret Invasion. The Serie will premiere sometime in 2023 exclusively on Disney Plus.