Marvel makes a serious mistake in the premiere of its new series

The premiere of Ms Marvel on Disney + has come with a very serious error from the UCM. It could ruin one of the big surprises of the series.

They have found serious error that could have committed Marvel Studios at the premiere of his new series, starring Kamala Khan (mrs marvel). The error would have in the credits of the pilot episode. In them it is credited to Chris milone as “Hailee Steinfeld’s Makeup Artist”. However, the leading actress of Hawk Eye He didn’t appear in that episode. This has triggered all the alarms within the UCM.

If, for example, you put an episode of moon knight… This error does not appear. However, they have revealed on The Direct that this entire section and the people credited as “Makeup Department Head” have been copied directly from Hawk Eye. All members of the production cast of mrs marvel they are exactly the same as the television series that was released at Christmas.

Everything points to this being a bug. Most likely the make-up artist Iman Vellani not accredited in any way. In other words, the studio would have directly copied the credit titles of Hawk Eye and I would have glued them on mrs marvel. And we’re playing on positive assumptions, because the second possibility is that they’ve wrecked a big surprise for the next few episodes.

Are we going to see Kate Bishop in this new TV series?

It wouldn’t be nonsense. Kate Bishop and Kamala Khan are, surely, two of the characters with the most future currently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their union is a matter of time. In fact, many of us expect to see a group of young avengers either champions with the two of them leading the formation. After all, they have an overwhelming personality, and that leadership characteristic of the great superheroes of fiction. If this has not been a lousy “copy-paste” of the credit titles, perhaps we have burst one of the great surprises of the series of mrs marvel.