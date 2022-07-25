Marvel: MCU timeline for its phases 5 and 6

This Saturday July 23 in room H of the San Diego Comic-Con 2022the dates of the new Marvel products for phases 5 and 6 of the MCU were presented.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever November will be the last installment of Phase 4, and Ant-Man: QuantumMania will kick off the highly anticipated Phase 5 of the MCU.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumMania (February 17, 2023)

Credit: Marvel Studios

The beginning of Phase 5 is the third installment in the series Ant Manwhich brings back Peyton Reed as director along with Kathryn Newton who now plays Cassie Lang (Scott Lang’s daughter). QuantumMania will also serve as something of a reintroduction of Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror, albeit a different version of the character than the one we saw in Loki.

Secret Invasion (Disney Plus, Spring 2023)

Credit: Marvel Studios

The upcoming Disney+ series will see Nick Fury and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn’s character from Captain Marvel) unite to unravel a conspiracy in which shape-shifting aliens known as Skrulls have invaded the highest levels of Earth’s governments. The series will run for six episodes and will be directed by Thomas Bezucha (big eden) and Ali Selem (sweetland), and written by Kyle Bradstreet (mr robot).

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

Credit: Marvel Studios

James Gunn will return for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3. In addition to Will Poulter (midsummer, The Maze Runner) making his MCU debut as Adam Warlock, Guardians 3 will also explore the tragic origin story of Rocket Racoon.

Loki Season 2 and Echo (Disney Plus, Summer 2023)

Credit: Marvel Studios Credit: Marvel Studios

Production is underway for both Season 2 of Loki as for the new series of Disney + Threw outa spin-off of hawk eye who follows Maya López de Alaqua Cox.

The Marvels (July 28, 2023)

Credit: Marvel Studios

The sequel to Captain Marvel 2019 will see the return of Brie Larson as the titular Captain Marvel. Along with Larson, Teyonah Parris returns as Monica Rambeau as the film explores what happens to her character after WandaVision. Directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman).

Blade (November 3, 2023)

Credit: Marvel Studios

Wesely Snipes won’t be reprising the role of the iconic half-human vampire hunter, but Mahershala Ali is more than an excellent replacement. Bassam Tariq (Ghosts of Sugar Land) will direct with Delroy Lindo co-starring.

Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, & Daredevil: Born Again (Disney Plus, Fall & Winter 2023 & Spring 2024)

Credit: Marvel Studios

These three series will arrive on Disney + at the end of 2023 with Daredevil to return to the MCU in 2024. iron heart will focus on Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, aka Ironheart. Filming began in early June with Sam Bailey (You’re So Talented) and Angela Barnes set to direct.

Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024)

Credit: Marvel Studios

In the fourth installment of the franchise of the Captain America, Sam Wilson will don the shield once again in his MCU movie debut as the new Captain America. The title of the film comes from the title of the first episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and other than that, not much is known about the plot. Julias Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) is set to direct.

Thunderbolts (July 26, 2024)

Credit: Marvel Studios

In the comics, they’re a team of “superheroes” meant to replace the Avengers after that group was declared dead, the twist being that the Bolts were actually villains in disguise. Thunderbolts will serve as the end of Phase 5 and previous MCU villains rumored to appear are Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), John Walker aka US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and Abomination (Tim Roth).

Phase 6

Fantastic Four (November 8, 2024)

Credit: Marvel Studios The Fantastic four of the MCU will kick off what appears to be a HUGE Phase 6.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty & Avengers: Secret Wars (May 2, 2025 and November 7, 2025) Credit: Marvel Studios Credit: Marvel Studios Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced at Comic-Con that Phase 6 will have TWO Marvel movies. avengers six months apart from each other and will similarly serve as a finale to the two-part Multiverse Saga to the infinity war Y end game.

