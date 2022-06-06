Marvel: Morbius continues to make a fool of himself at the box office after its theatrical release

The movie Morbius Sony’s Marvel Extended Universe enjoyed a theatrical release and yet another chance to make a splash at the box office.

As far as MorbiusIt’s hard to tell if the most embarrassing thing is the movie itself, the acting method of an increasingly irretrievable Jared Leto, or the fact that his vampire did so poorly at the box office that it set a sad record for a wonderful hero. Between the dismembered stage that counts for nothing, the hollow characters, Matt Smith’s dance (the only memorable passage in the entire film), the artistic direction and the embarrassing special effects or the fact that everyone takes themselves really seriously , the failure of the feature film The film directed by Daniel Espinosa is a textbook case.

The film has also been the subject of numerous teases on the internet. But the torrent of sarcastic memes on social media led Sony to believe that the film was experiencing a real resurgence of interest, and thus there would be an audience to respond to when it hit theaters again. Except that between making fun of a movie with big GIF punches and reinserting it into the cinema (when it’s already available on VOD in the US) there’s still a chasm.

According to Forbes, the output of Morbius thus, he inevitably only made $300,000 on 1,037 screens, or less than $290 per screen for $163 million at the worldwide box office, including $73 million at home. It must be said that the moment was not necessarily well chosen since Top Gun: Maverick landed in North American theaters on May 27 only. Following top gun thus continues to fly over the box office having grossed nearly 86 million additional dollars during its second weekend of exploitation, while Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness it just passed $900 million in total revenue. In other words, Morbius he continues to ridicule himself as well as confirming the carnage.

“IT’S TIME FOR MORBIN”

However, this expected setback bodes very badly for the rest of the Spider-Verse. The movie kraven the hunter has already announced its main cast headed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, while lady web continues to announce its distribution by drops with the recent arrival of actor Tahar Rahim, whom we hope not to see mistreated in turn. The rest of the projects are not necessarily more attractive, between the film about the dead with Bad Bunny or the film directed by Olivia Wilde that has remained paralyzed since its announcement.